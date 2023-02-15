COZAD — The Cozad lady Makers and Haymakers hosted the Broken Bow Indians on Friday, Feb. 10 for a night of basketball.

The lady Makers tipped off first against the Indians.

It was a good start for the lady Makers as they outscored the Indians 16-14 in the first quarter.

The second quarter wasn’t in favor of the lady Makers as they only scored eight points.

At halftime, the lady Haymakers were down 24-27.

During the third quarter, the lady Makers fell behind when the Indians scored 17 points to the Makers six.

In the fourth quarter, the Makers tried to make their comeback but it just wasn’t enough to catch up to the Indians.

Cozad lady Makers lost 42-57.

Makaia Baker led the lady Makers with 11 points, Tally Sassali had six, Regan Schroeder had six, Taryn Chytka had six, Megan Dyer had five, Karyn Burkholder had five and Erica Weatherly had three.

Head Coach Tory Gilson stated, “Each Haymaker starter came ready to play! The start of the game was the best start this season. I was proud of our seniors for being ready to play on Senior Night and they really handled the team well this year by keeping all of the players motivated throughout the season.”

The lady Makers jump started their Sub-District tournament against the Holdrege lady Dusters in Gothenburg on Monday, Feb. 13.

Haymakers

Cozad took a slow start against the Indians in the first half. The Indians led in both quarters.

At halftime, the Haymakers were down by three points.

It wasn’t until the third quarter that the Haymakers took flight scoring 20 points and holding the Indians to four.

In the fourth quarter, the Haymakers boosted ahead with 19 points scored. The Indians gave their best to catch up but fell short with only 13 points.

The Haymakers knocked the Indians down 54-35.

Scoring for the Haymakers were Noah Shoemaker with 18 points, Cash Chytka had nine, Olliver Davis had eight, Cord Chytka had seven, Mason Fales had six and Monty Brooks-Follmer had four.

The Haymakers travel to McCook on Thursday, Feb. 16 with a 7 p.m. tip-off.