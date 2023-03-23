COZAD — After an outstanding senior season, Cozad Haymaker Isaac White sat down surrounded by family and friends on Wednesday, March 22 to sign his letter of intent with Southeast Community College as part of their wrestling program.

White brought home the Runner-up title at the 2022-2023 State tournament. In his junior season, White took home the State Championship title.

In his senior season, White went undefeated until his final match in the Championship round at State. “I didn’t finish the way I wanted to but I learned a lot of things and it makes me more hungry going into college,” commented White.

Cozad Head Coach Derek Hammerlun stated, “Isaac has been the backbone of our program. He’s been consistent, works hard and it shows. He sets goals and works hard to achieve them. He’s very coachable. He’s a very high level kid. There’s a reason why he’s successful.”

Looking into his choice as he picked Southeast, White stated, “I think they have the right keys to expand my stepping stones to become a D1 wrestler after the first two years.”

For White’s future in college wrestling, Hammerlun said, “He has to take ownership in terms of his goals and he’s doing it for him and not everybody else because college is a different animal. The support system he has will still be there but it won’t be as present in his everyday life.”

Southeast’s Head Wrestling Coach Terry Pack spoke on what they saw in White. “The main thing that drew me to him was his work ethic and watching him on the mat. He’s very respectful, wins graciously and loses graciously. Those are the things we wanted. Not only is he super talented on the mat, he’s a great kid off the mat.”

At Southeast, White plans on studying business. “I chose business because there are a wide variety of choices so I can expand once I really figure out what I want to do,” said White.

Pack stated, “We are a first year program and we really want to build something special. We want to have the best kids in Nebraska, so we are very excited for Isaac to join.”

Congratulations and good luck in your bright future, Isaac!