Haymaker football hosts first home game against Central City

COZAD — After a little rain and lightning delayed the football game at home for the Cozad Haymakers against the Central City Bison, the skies opened up and the rest of the night was beautiful.

The Haymakers kicked off to the Bison but couldn’t hold them off on the first play of the game when the Central City kick returner ran the ball down the side line and in the end zone for the first touchdown of the game.

Cozad junior Monty Brooks flew through the end zone to put up six on the board in the first quarter of the game. Brooks also had three tackles on the night, 34 receiving yards, and 14 kick return yards before being injured towards the end of the game. “Monty Brooks-Fullmer had an outstanding catch in the first half of the game for our first touchdown. He will be hard to replace. He played WR, corner, and was on most of our special teams. He will be out for the rest of the year with a broken leg,” stated Coach Dueland.

Central City scored another touchdown in the first quarter and would be the only team to score in the next two quarters as well. The score at halftime would send Cozad to the locker room down by 20.

The third quarter was all the Bison again as they put up 15 points to the Haymakers zero. The score at the end of the third was 42 to 7.

Cozad senior Cash Chytka scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Chytka had one reception for 60 yards, four solo tackles and assisted on six tackles for the night.

The Bison also scored one final touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Haymaker quarterback Noah Shoemaker had six passing completions for 112 yards, threw two touchdowns, and rushed for a total of eight yards on four carries. Freshman Olliver Davis had one pass completion for 16 yards.

Cozad’s Tag Sassali had 16 carries on the night for 33 yards, two solo tackles and assisted on three tackles. Junior Dreu White had six solo tackles and assisted on two tackles, punted for a total of 195 yards, one kickoff return for 27 yards, eight rushing yards and had two carries for eight yards. Senior kicker Jaden Cervantes put up two points on point after touchdown kicks and had a total of 160 yards on three kickoffs.

Cozad lost the game 14 to 49.

“Ogallala has some players they like to get the ball to on offense. We need to make sure we know where they line up and try to shut them down. On offense, we need to do a better job of establishing the run game and use that to set up our pass game. We are putting ourselves into 3rd down and long situations where teams know we are passing,” said Coach Dueland.

Cozad travels to Ogallala on Friday, Sept. 9.