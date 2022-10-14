Haymaker Dyer signs to Hastings Basketball

Lady Haymaker Megan Dyer made a huge decision for her future, she said, “I had been to some colleges around and they were all super familiar to me but I hadn’t been to Hastings until I went to watch a game. It was the environment and talking to the coaches and the girls, they were all really nice.”

Her plan is to major in health sciences at Hastings and to expand her future into radiology.

She has been playing basketball since sixth grade when she was on a club team. She stated, “I’ve always loved it.”

Her dad is a huge inspiration when it comes to her basketball career. “I remember we always used to play together. Basketball wasn’t always super competitive to me until we started to play together and he would always push me to be the best I could be,” she said with a big smile.

Looking forward to her senior year, Dyer worked hard over the summer to improve her skills on the court. She said, “I would wake up at 5:30 in the morning to go workout. It would be just me, the gym and the ball. It helped me get better mentally and skill wise.”

She gets prepared by really getting focused and watching film. “I scouted a lot this year and wrote up notes for the girls so everyone knew what was going on and we all could be prepared,” stated Dyer.

As a leader on the court, Dyer commented, “I really just try to stay positive.”

Her advice to little girls who look up to high schoolers is “If you love it, keep doing it because if that brings you so much joy it will just get so much better as you grow and improve your skills. And always ask for help.”