COZAD — On Thursday, May 4, the Cozad Haymakers hosted an evening of track against Broken Bow, Gothenburg, Kearney Catholic, Minden, Ogallala and Sidney.

The Haymaker boys took first as a team with 96 points, Gothenburg boys took second with 88 and Broken Bow placed third with 84.

For the girls, Cozad took third with 72.5 points and Gothenburg took fifth with 66.

These results reflect the top 10 places in each event.

LADY MAKERS

Blair Brennan took first in the 100m dash and second in pole vault.

Karyn Burkholder placed second in the 100m and 400m dash,

Mallory Applegate took eighth in the 100m dash and fourth in pole vault.

Abbie Albrecht placed sixth in pole vault.

Brilee Wiese took third in the 200m dash and fifth in long jump.

Clatyn Fleharty placed eighth in the 200m dash.

Leonie Neufeld took ninth in the 400m dash and sixth in long jump.

Inmaculada Camps-Peris took ninth in long jump.

Lucha Olvera placed sixth in the 100m hurdles and third in the 300m hurdles.

Rachel Ewoldt placed sixth in the 300m hurdles.

Taylor Howell took seventh in high jump.

Greeley Cargill took seventh in discus.

The 4x100 relay took third with a time of 52.99. The 4x100 Throwers relay team took second with a time of 58.16.

LADY SWEDES

Taylor Burge took fourth in the 100m dash.

Clara Evert placed sixth in the 100m dash.

Lindly Anderson took sixth in the 800m.

Layla Healey placed seventh in the 800m.

Abby Negley took fifth in the 1600m run.

Rileigh Mcclay took seventh in the 100m hurdles and second in the 300m hurdles.

Addi Wyatt took second in shot put and sixth in discus.

Taryn O’Hare placed seventh in shot put.

Halsey Thomalla placed 10th in shot put.

Ellarey Harm took third in discus and fifth in high jump.

Ruby Bell placed 10th in high jump.

Madison Smith took first in discus and sixth in high jump.

Kaitlyn Hecoz placed ninth in triple jump.

Payton Peterson took 10th in triple jump.

The 4x100 relay took fourth with a time of 54.34. The 4x100 Throwers relay team took first with a time of 57.63. The 4x400 relay team placed second with a time of 4:45.36.

MAKERS

Cord Chytka placed fourth in the 100m dash. Jaden Cervantes took first in shot put.

Jaden Vollenweider placed first in discus.

Tyree Smith took fourth in discus.

Noah Shoemaker placed fifth in discus.

Izaac Langley placed eighth in discus.

Boston Irish took second in pole vault.

Isaac White placed sixth in pole vault.

Wyatt Hosick took eighth in pole vault.

Braiton Snider placed ninth in pole vault.

Camden Bussinger took third in triple jump.

Austin Priel placed ninth in long jump and sixth in the 200m dash.

Olliver Davis took sixth in high jump and ninth in the 400m dash.

Gage Strauss placed seventh in high jump.

Dreu White placed eighth in high jump, eighth in the 300m hurdles

Monty Brooks-Follmer took fifth in the 300m hurdles.

Lorenzo Levario placed fourth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 800m.

Koang Deng took fourth in the 3200m run.

Chance Kargas placed seventh in the 3200m run.

Dakota Cook placed eighth in the 3200m run.

Kolton Goff took sixth in the 400m dash.

Chayden Hoffmaster took first in the 200m dash.

The 4x800 relay team took second with a time of 10:14.75. The 4x400 relay team took fifth with a time of 4:30.78. The 4x100 Throwers relay team placed first with a time of 47.55. The 4x100 relay team placed second with a time of 44.28.

SWEDES

Parker Graves took first in the 800m.

Nathan Sager placed second in the 800m.

Yahriel Gaeta took third in the 800m.

Ethan Olsen placed sixth in the 800m.

Jonathan Davis took second in the 400m dash.

Isaiah Urman took fourth in the 400m dash.

Abel Flores placed second in the 1600m run.

Trey Stevens took third in the 300m hurdles

Torren Wind placed fourth in the 300m hurdles.

Rye Tiller took ninth in the 300m hurdles.

Caden Neels placed 10th in triple jump and eighth in the 200m dash.

Landon Mroczek took third in the 200m dash.

Dillon Meeks placed sixth in the 100m dash.

Alaric Jesseph took first in long jump and seventh in the 100m dash.

Kooper Koehn placed fifth in high jump.

Gabe Smeith placed ninth in discus.

Sean Meints took 10th in the 110m hurdles.

Bennett Geiken took eighth in shot put.

The 4x400 relay team placed third with a time of 3:45.48. The 4x100 Throwers relay team took sixth with a time of 54.68. The 4x100 relay team placed fourth with a time of 44.76.

On Tuesday, May 9, the Haymakers and Swedes competed in the Class B District track meet in Ogallala.