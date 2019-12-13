Editor’s Note: The property owners of the H.V. Temple house are the reporter’s parents.
LEXINGTON — The National Register of Historic Places now has a new addition in Lexington. The H.V. Temple home is just the third location in the community to be added to the register run by the National Parks Service.
Harry Vane Temple was born on Feb. 1, 1853 in Wadestown, W. Va. He was educated at the State University of West Virginia, and became a lawyer and later a banker, he moved to Aurora in February 1879.
He later married Jennie Reynolds on Sept. 5, 1881, the couple would go on to start a family, having five boys and two girls, five children were named Guy, LeRoy, Paul, Helen and Marjorie, according to the book Illustrated History of Nebraska.
The family later located to Plum Creek in 1882. Temple would organize the Dawson County Bank in 1882 and the First National Bank of Plum Creek in January 1885.
The First National Bank, the three story red brick building downtown, is now the home of Pinnacle Agency. The three story bank building stands above the rest of the two story downtown buildings, the Panic of 1890 crippled economic prospects for a time.
Temple purchased 10 acres of land for a home from Anton Able on April 9, 1883, according to information from the Dawson County Register of Deeds. The land at the time was outside of Lexington limits, in an area known as Lexington Heights.
Dorothy Temple Shaw, Temple’s granddaughter, recounted in a 1980 Dawson County Herald newspaper article, “People asked grandfather why he built so far out, he told them one day the town would reach there and beyond.”
History proved the accuracy of Temple’s statement.
Temple would also be involved in the group which made the decision to change the town’s name from Plum Creek, to Lexington.
Construction on the home began before 1900, Lexington designer and contractor, Harry Mills, designed the home, Hanford Smith was the abstractor.
An excerpt from a May 3, 1901 Clipper-Citizen newspaper article read, “The plans for H.V. Temple’s new house have been received and have been submitted to carpenters for bids. The house will be an elegant one costing in the neighborhood of $10,000.”
The front walk and sidewalk surrounding the home were made with bricks from the Lexington-Grantham Brick Factory, the red stone was cut and shipped from Colorado.
By September another Clipper-Citizen excerpt read, “H.V. Temple’s house is now enclosed. It is being substantially build and will be one of the finest and most complete residences in this part of Nebraska, when finished.”
The Temple house was one of the first three-story homes built in the area and was the first to have indoor plumbing, according to information from the Dawson County Historical Museum.
The home itself is a prime example of Queen Anne, Free Classic, Victorian style architecture. Queen Anne style buildings in the United States came into popularity in the 1880s and last through 1910s.
There are several distinctive design elements of Queen Anne style which include,
An asymmetrical façade
Dominant front-facing gable
Overhanging eaves
A porch covering part or all of the front façade
An L-shaped wrap around porch
Second story balcony
Dentils
Oriel and bay windows
Classic columns
Spindle woodwork
Examples of Free Classic style include,
Colonial Revival, “free classic,” trim
Pedimented entryway
Palladian windows
The H.V. Temple house shares all of these design elements in some way. According to a statement of architectural significance from the 1980’s, “The Temple House is significant at the local level in the area of architecture…it is the only local example of Free Classic cross gabled architecture.”
Construction on the home was finished by the end of 1901. Temple himself would only get to live in the home for 11 years, he passed away on May 11, 1912, he was 59-years-old. Jennie Temple continued to live in the home, until she sold it in 1920.
It was later purchased by the St. Ann’s Catholic Church which would use the three story home as the City General Hospital from 1928 to 1936.
One hundred and seven years after H.V. Temple died, the house was acquired in 2007 by Dan and Sarah Neben, another family of seven with three boys and two girls.
Sarah Neben said she had admired the home ever since the 1980s when she would visit friends who lived near the house. Later she watched the home sit empty for several years and wondered what the property owners were going to do with it.
Neben said she has been an admirer of Victorian homes for years and “could only imagine what (the house) looked like on the inside.
When the house eventually went on the market in 2010, she scheduled a time to see it. “I knew I was sunk the minute I walked in the house,” Neben said.
What she was stunned by was how well preserved the woodwork was in the home and how generally unaltered the design was from the days when the Temples lived there.
Neben thought, “If we don’t buy it, what will other people do? Will they tear out the woodwork, rip out the walls to make an open concept? It’s so sad to see someone destroy and old home.”
Even before purchasing, Neben began researching the home and found the Dawson County Historical Museum had a large file on the home and the Temple family. She also discovered groundwork had been laid as early as the 1980s to get the home on the National Register.
The National Register of Historic places is the official list of the nation’s historic places worthy of preservation, it was authorized by the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966.
David Calease is a Nebraska National Register Coordinator and explained the process of registering a location on the Registry.
“The first step in getting a property listed in the National Register is by contacting our office to have it evaluated to see if it meets the required levels of historic significance and integrity. Often this includes submitting a short history on the property, current images, and, if possible, images of the property throughout its existence,” Calease said
“Once a property is determined eligible, then a nomination can be prepared. Anyone can prepare a nomination – they do not have to be trained in Historic Preservation to do so,” Calease explained.
Neben said the home deserved to be on the register due to its history and began working to finish the process and list the home.
There are several different ways for a property owner to list their properties on the historic registry, Calease said,” Properties can be listed for their association with historic events, the productive life of a historic person, or for its architectural merit. Archeological properties are also eligible for listing in the National Register, which is a very important aspect of Nebraska history that should be recognized.”
Between Calease and Neben, it was decided the home should be listed due to its architectural merit, due to the style in which it was built.
“The home is an excellent example of Queen Anne, Free Classic architecture,” said Neben, “the only other example of this type of architecture is the LeFlang home on Washington St.”
Calease worked with Neben as a guide through the steps of the registry process.
Calease said, “My role is to work with preparers and help them through the process. Finished nominations are presented to the Nebraska State Historic Preservation Board at one of three meetings each year (January, May, and September). Once approved I then forward the information on to the National Park Service for final review. They are the federal agency which oversees the National Register.”
Calease explained his part in the process, “Overall, my role is to guide a nomination preparer through the process of nominating a property. First, I evaluate the property to ensure that it is eligible for listing. I provide guidance on areas in which a property may be eligible and for researching and documenting a property’s history.”
He continued, “I review multiple drafts of each nomination to ensure that it is filled out appropriately and has everything – pictures, maps, etc. – that it is required to have. I can present nominations to the Board on the preparers behalf if they so choose. And, finally, I bundle everything together to get it to the National Park Service for final review.”
A narrative describing the architectural style of the home and its merits was prepared and Neben said this was the most time consuming process as each feature of each space had to be explained in detail.
Calease read over the narrative and offered changes which could be made to best present the home. It took several drafts before the final one was reached, said Neben.
Without Calease’s help, Neben said the process would have taken far longer.
“I think it is a great example of architecture from the early 20th century. Temple was a prominent and important businessman in Lexington’s early days,” Calease said about the Temple home.
“But more than that, I think this home, and Temple’s bank building in downtown Lexington, are both testaments to the fact that old buildings, when properly cared for, can be comfortable and productive pieces of a community’s built environment in the present and in the future. I think it is difficult for a community to fully embrace and celebrate its own history if it doesn’t recognize the physical aspects of that history, and the listing of this property can help Lexington and Dawson County do that,” Calease said.
In September, Sarah and Dan attended the gathering of the Nebraska State Historical Preservation Board in McCook. The members reviewed the narrative and photos of the home and voted unanimously to send the nomination on to the National Park Service for final review and approval.
In mid-November, Neben learned the Park Service had approved the nomination and the H.V. Temple home was officially on the Historic Register.
“It was an overwhelming sense of completion,” Neben said of her feelings upon hearing the news, “But also pride for the original owners, I wish they could see this, that their home was worthy of making the historic register.”
The hope is any living members of the Temple family will see the news of the home making the register.
Neben said despite all the changes which have come to the home, a family home, to a hospital to apartments, to sitting empty, it has come full circle to a family home.
“It is a beautiful home to live in,” Neben concluded.
The other two locations listed on the National Historic Registry in Lexington are the Dawson County Courthouse, listed in 1990, and the Ira Olive house, listed in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.