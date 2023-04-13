LEXINGTON — Dawson Public Power District has awarded Juan Laguna-Gutierrez a $2,000 utility line scholarship to pursue his degree. Laguna-Gutierrez is a student at Lexington High School and is the son of Juan Laguna-Sanchez and Alejandra Gutierrez-Alvarado.

He plans to study utility line at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

“I’ve always dreamed of finding the ‘perfect’ career where I can positively contribute to my community, support my family, and be successful,” Laguna-Gutierrez wrote in his scholarship application. “Working as a Utility Line Technician will allow me to utilize several of my strengths including hands-on skills, teamwork, physical strength/endurance and gives me the opportunity to work outside.”

The Dawson PPD Utility Line Scholarship has been awarded to one student annually since 2001.

“Dawson PPD is proud supporter of the communities and youth within our service territory footprint,” said Dawson PPD Communications Specialist Chelsea Gengenbach. “We’re pleased to support the next generation of lineworkers.”

Dawson Public Power District is a Nebraska rural electric utility system that serves south central Nebraska along the Platte River Valley. Organized in 1937, Dawson PPD provides service to more than 23,000 electric meters and maintains over 5,800 miles of power lines.

The district’s 5,800 square miles territory includes all of the rural areas in Dawson and Buffalo Counties, approximately two-thirds of Gosper County, a third of Lincoln County and parts of Custer, Sherman and Frontier Counties.

Dawson PPD also serves several villages including Hershey, Maxwell, Brady, Farnam, Eustis, Elwood, Eddyville, Smithfield, Overton, Sumner, Miller, Riverdale, Amherst, Odessa and Pleasanton. To learn more, visit www.DawsonPower.com.