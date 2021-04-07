Gusting winds up to 25 mph blow semi off of highway east of Johnson Lake

JOHNSON LAKE — Winds gusting up to 25 mph were enough to force a semi-trailer off of Highway 283 near Johnson Lake.

At 8:28 a.m. Elwood Fire and Rescue was dispatched to Highway 283 near Road 429 due to the report of a semi that had entered the ditch.

On scene a semi pulling a First Fleet trailer was laying on its side in the south ditch of Highway 283, east of Johnson Lake.

According to the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office, the blowing winds had forced the loaded semi into the ditch, where it traveled for a distance before in rolled on its side.

In the wake of a departing low pressure system, winds shifted and blew out of the north at a constant 20 mph, gusting up to 25 mph on site.

The section of roadway where the semi was blown over is elevated above the rest of the surrounding area and is oriented east and west, making high profile vehicles valuable to strong crosswinds.

The semi driver was uninjured during the accident.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on site by the Nebraska State Patrol.