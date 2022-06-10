Group retracing the Mormon Trail in covered wagon passes through Dawson County

COZAD — In honor of the 175th anniversary the Mormon’s set out for Utah, a group is following in their ancestor’s footsteps, or perhaps, more accurately, their wagon tracks. They passed through Dawson County on June 7 and 8.

Joe and Marcyne Blythe, a Utah couple, are riding in a covered wagon from Illinois to Utah, following the path that the Mormon settlers took on their way to Utah.

Their wagon, named “The Trail Dreamer,” is fashioned after the prairie schooners used by the pioneers. Their wagon is pulled by two mules, Doc and Roxy. Their friend, Bret Durrant, serves as outrider.

Riding behind them in a support vehicle were Collin and Lilli Homer. Like Durrant, the Homers live near Boise, Idaho.

The Blythes, who live in Genola, Utah, decided five years ago they were going to travel the Mormon Trail. All five people making the trip are Mormons.

“They began their journey last September in Nauvoo, Ill. It was the 175th anniversary of the Mormons leaving Nauvoo, Blythe said. They rode their wagon from Sept. 6 through Sept. 22, ending at the Mormons’ winter quarters in the Florence neighborhood in Omaha,” according to the Grand Island Independent.

Blythe has about eight ancestors buried at the winter quarters in Florence.

This year is the 175th anniversary of the Mormons’ arrival in Utah. So on May 23, they started up again in Florence.

The group covers 22 to 25 miles a day. They chose mules over horses because mules are sturdy and handle the heat better, Blythe said.

They’ll arrive in Salt Lake City on July 24, which is celebrated as Pioneer Day in Utah. “That’s when the Mormons entered the valley,” Blythe said.

Marcyne is documenting their trip on Facebook. On Day 15 of their trip they traveled 24.5 miles along Highway 30 and left Kearney on Monday and were able to stay at the Brennan farm near Elm Creek on Tuesday. They had to endure the severe weather that passed through the area.

“Winds were rocking the horse trailer. Rain was coming down so hard it sounded like hail. I was worried about the animals,” she said.

On Day 16, Wednesday, they crossed into Dawson County.

“There were many people taking pictures and video along the way. I'm starting to think The Trail Dreamer is the most photographed wagon in the world,” she wrote.

“Found a place called Busy Bone Butcher in Darr. We're treating ourselves to ribeye steaks tonight,” Marcyne said.

The Mormon Trail is a 1,300 mile long route from Illinois to Utah that the Mormon’s traveled for three months.

Under the leadership of Joseph Smith, the founder of Mormonism and the Latter Day Saint movement, they had established several communities throughout the eastern United States, most notably Nauvoo, Ill.

However, conflict with other settlers led the Mormons to be driven out of their communities. This included the actions of Missouri Governor Lilburn Boggs, who issued Missouri Executive Order 44, which called for the "extermination" of all Mormons in Missouri. Mormons were finally forced to abandon Nauvoo in 1846.

After Smith’s death at the hands of a mob in 1844, his successor, Brigham Young, took around 14,000 Mormon citizens to find a new home in the West, where they eventually settled in the Salt Lake Valley in Utah.