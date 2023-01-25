Group opposed to CNPPID, Dawson PPD merger holds public meeting

HOLDREGE — A group in opposition to the merger of Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District held a public meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to discuss ongoing litigation and inform people about their view of the situation.

Citizens Opposed to the Merger (COTM) held the meeting at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege, around 100 area water users were in attendance. Earlier this month when it was announced it had 75 members and had raised more than $225,000.

Also, the Power Review Board has granted standing to the opposition group. That means Citizens Opposed to the Merger can officially register objections when the state review board meets on Feb. 15 in Lincoln.

Merger Decision

On Oct. 24, 2022 the joint boards of CNPPID and DPPD voted to consolidate into a single entity called Platte River Public Power and Irrigation District (PRPPID). The newly formed entity will result in a 14-member board of directors by 2029.

The new combined board will include all 23 members consisting of each entity’s entire board of directors. Nine seats would be phased out during election years as terms in office expire

The newly formed public power and irrigation district would have seven subdivisions; each subdivision would be represented by two board members.

The vote to consolidate followed nearly two years of research, deliberation and opportunities for public input, according to CNPPID and DPPD.

In the plan of consolidation, it was noted discussions about a possible merger began in December 2020, between that time 23 meetings were held by both the CNPPID and DPPD boards allowing for public comment, per CNPPID and DPPD.

The chronology of outreach also details the groups own outreach and times and dates when local media ran articles discussing the merger.

Prior to the vote, some CNPPID water users expressed opposition to the merger, concerned that CNPPID would sacrifice its voting power on a combined board and that delivering water to irrigations might become secondary to electrical issues.

Former state Sen. Ed Schrock of Holdrege, a board member of Nebraska Public Power District, likened the Oct. 24 votes to “moving the courthouse at night.”

Shrock said the merger “may be the greatest water giveaway of the century.”

It was during an Oct. 12 open house in Holdrege – just two weeks prior to the Oct. 24 meeting and merger vote – when irrigators learned the proposed makeup of the board that would govern the merged districts.

“It wasn’t until the final weeks before the merger vote we were given a key piece of information – the board representation plan for the new district. That information made all the difference and is a key reason why many water users are against the merger,” according to COTM.

One of the COTM board members said, “we got steamrolled,” in relation to the time between the board representation announcement and the final vote.

Central’s General Manager Devin Brundage and Dawson’s General Manager Gwen Kautz say the merger is necessary to ensure stable electrical rates and to protect and capitalize on the region’s critical water and power resources.

Brundage and Kautz said they foresee a shifting landscape of contested and shrinking water resources. They also believe a 30% increase in electrical demand will occur in the future. They say that such a dramatic change could result in power grid instability.

“Why didn’t they come sooner so we could address their concerns? We wanted to know if there were negatives so we could address them,” Kautz told the Kearney Hub.

Kautz and Brundage said the merger of their power and irrigation districts is a complicated topic, especially from a fiscal perspective.

Both districts bring assets to the proposed merger. According to Brundage, the merged Central and Dawson districts would produce $1 billion annually in economic activity.

Dawson has 24,000 customers and in 2022 logged power sales of $71 million. Dawson has $56 million in bonded debt, but it has 5,700 miles of powerlines and $247 million in plant assets.

Central has a $90 million cash reserve and no debt. Among annual revenues, irrigation deliveries brought in $4 million in 2022, lot fees paid by homeowners at Central’s lakes amounted to $1.5 million, and recharge agreements were $700,000.

Hydroelectric generation earned Central about $10 million, but revenues from power sales vary widely depending upon the climate’s effect on electrical demand.

COTM Views

Many of the water users, “don’t understand what is broken at CNPPID that requires the merger with DPPD,” and think it is possible to continue making a positive impact on the region without the need for the merger.

Under the merged entity, COTM feels that decisions about water use will be made by directors living outside of the Phelps, Kearney and Gosper County area. “When it comes to water decisions, we especially believe in local control.”

COTM notes that the board has the authority to terminate water service agreements with 10 years notice. “Water rights attached to our land without a water service agreement with Central equal no water.”

The group is also of the opinion that the merger would place hydropower generation before irrigation. COTM says that if this is about electricity, CNPPID could sell hydropower to DPPD through a contract instead of the need for the merger.

COTM also feels irrigations may have to pay more for water in the future. “We are skeptical the hydropower margin will continue to benefit the irrigation system as it has in the past.”

Questions

During a question and answer period, one of the attendees asked if the board members of CNPPID and DPPD had been invited to the meeting.

While it was noted the COTM was holding a public meeting, a direct invitation had not been made to all of the board members, which some felt was a mistake.

The COTM board stated that the board members were aware of the meeting, but none were in attendance.

Litigation

COTM is suing in Phelps County District Court to halt the merger.

The group holds that a consolidation agreement between CNPPID and DPPD, signed on Sept. 12, 2022 violates the Open Meetings Act.

CNPPID attorney Charles Brewster of Kearney told Central Board members at their monthly meeting last week that the power and irrigation district has filed a motion to dismiss the Citizens Opposed to the Merger lawsuit.

The Lincoln firm of Rembolt Ludtke LLP is representing CNPPID, and it argues that Phelps County District Court lacks jurisdiction and that the Citizens Opposed to the Merger’s suit “fails to state a complaint upon which relief can be granted.”

Blake Johnson with the Bruning Law Group of Lincoln appeared during the meeting virtually and told those assembled that the motion to dismiss is currently under advisement.

Johnson noted this is a procedural issue and that even if the decision is voided the CNPPID and DPPD boards could return to the drawing table and come back with another merger proposal.

COTM is also challenging the merger before the Power Review Board.

CNPPID challenged the standing of COTM but the board gave the group standing and they can officially register objections.

Gary Robison, a Bertrand farmer and a member of COTM said CNPPID’s questioning of the groups standing bothered him, as Central sought to deny them their ability to express their opinion.

Another attendee of the meeting said CNPPID may provide the water, but it is the farmers who handle the ag production in the area. “Central has forgotten who their partners are,” they said.

The Power Review Board will formally consider the merger on Feb. 17.

Until the meeting, water users were encouraged to speak their mind to their CNPPID representatives, either directly or by attending their board meetings.

“The fight in Lincoln is about water,” Robinson said.

Mike Konz with the Kearney Hub contributed to this report.