Ground breaking held for Cozad Elementary renovation

COZAD — A ground breaking ceremony was held to mark the start of the Cozad Elementary renovation on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

The activity is related to the $26 million bond issue that was passed by Cozad district residents and will allow for renovations to the elementary and high school and reduce the footprint of the district from five buildings to three.

James Ford, interim-superintendent of Cozad Community Schools, said during the event, “It’s been an extensive process, with countless hours of meetings, planning and collaborating. When completed we will have one of the most excellent facilities for our students to go to school.”

“The voters of Cozad have made their voices heard and Cozad is investing in our school system. For that we want to say thank you,” Ford said, “I am excited to see the progress we will make in the coming years. Our staff will continue to make it the best it possibly can be for our community.”

Ford extended a special thanks to the members of the school board; he said passing a bond issue can be very challenging.

Several school districts from the state have since asked Cozad, how they passed a bond with 70 percent approval. The vote was 999-436.

Ford said it was possible because of the 100th Meridian community and their support for the school district.

The $26 million bond issue presented to Cozad school district residents included several projects, such as reducing the district’s building foot print and renovating the elementary and high school.

The school’s district office north of the high school will be closed and the superintendent and staff will move to the high school and preschool students will be moved to the elementary school.

The district has budgeted to demolish the former North Elementary, where the preschool is currently located.

To facilitate these moves, the Cozad Elementary School and Cozad High School would see an increase in classroom space, create secure entrances, fix handicapped accessibility and other concerns.

The elementary building additions and renovations would include new Preschool, Kindergarten, elementary classrooms, music, library, and special education space. A new kitchen and multi-purpose dining area will also be included as well as secure entrances with reception and office space.

As a result, all Pre-K grade classrooms and services in the same building, a parking lot will also be included at the elementary school, to help alleviate parking on the streets surrounding the building.

The high school additions and renovations would include secure entrances with office space, Science, Art, and Alternative Ed classrooms, spacious commons area, locker rooms, and a competition level gymnasium.

Secure entrances include vestibules attached to administrative offices where visitors will be greeted prior to entering other parts of the building.

Roofs and HVAC systems would also be updated in the existing buildings.

Tentatively, the district is looking at two years of construction; the hope is to see students start the 2024-2025 school year with everything completed.