Great Plains Family Medicine Brady Clinic increases access to care

NORTH PLATTE — Beginning every Thursday in 2023, the Great Plains Family Medicine Brady Clinic is welcoming patients of all ages for scheduled appointments and walk-ins from 9 a.m. to noon.

“At Great Plains Health, we are purposeful about ensuring that our community has access to quality care. It stems from our mission of putting the patient first – always,” said Ivan Mitchell, chief executive officer, Great Plains Health. “This clinic is a way we can serve patients’ basic health care needs in the Brady community.”

The clinic is located at 114 N. Main St., Brady, Neb. Services include sick visits, medication checks, blood pressure checks and more.

“Our patients are at the center of everything we do at Great Plains Health,” said Megan McGown, chief development officer. “We aim to exceed our community’s needs by providing care that is convenient for our patients and their day-to-day lives.”

Providers at the Great Plains Family Medicine Brady Clinic are committed to ensuring access to care. Providers at the Brady Clinic include, but are not limited to Shelby Bobbett, PA-C, and Britney Wever, PA-C.

To schedule an appointment, call 308.534.4440.

About Great Plains Health

Based in North Platte, Nebraska, Great Plains Health is a fully accredited, 116-bed acute-care regional medical center serving western and central Nebraska, northern Kansas and southern South Dakota. With 90 physicians representing nearly 30 medical specialties, the Great Plains Health system offers advanced health care, including heart and vascular, cancer, and orthopedic surgery services.

Great Plains Health is a Level III trauma center, and all of its emergency department physicians are residency-trained and board-certified in emergency medicine. The system employs approximately 1,200 employees and serves a geographic area spanning more than 67,000 square miles. The hospital is accredited by the Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality (CIHQ) and is home to an American College of Surgeons-accredited cancer center and Level II bariatric surgery program. For more information, visit gphealth.org.