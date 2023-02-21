CHICAGO, Ill., — A leadership group with Lexington students and adults returned from a national conference this month in Chicago.

The Latino leadership group, called El Camino Pathway to develop leaders, attended the United States Hispanic Institute’s 2023 National Conference from Feb. 16-19. A total of 16 people attended the event, seven high school students and nine adults.

Before the conference the group met at Lexington Public Library for three hours each week for 10 week as part of a Grassroots Leadership Development Program, GLDP. Program members learned about county government and the K-12 education system by having local leaders in both fields give guest lectures.

The leadership group was led by Rossy Casanova, Patricia Stewart and Jennifer Norton, the three joint grassroots development coordinators. The group consisted of eight high school seniors and 11 adults.

The theme of the conference was “Celebrating the Progress of Latinos.” Guest speakers included leaders from the federal government, state government, foundations and business.

At the conference, program members received a graduation ceremony to honor their 10 weeks of dedication to the GLDP.

At the conference, there was an emphasis on inspiring the next generation of youth to be active in the community, get involved and let their voices be heard, said Patricia Stewart, a GLDP coordinator.

Stewart said the conference stressed the importance of tapping into the power latinos have, both as a young generation and also in their growing numbers in the American population.

During this process, participants in the program also learned how to have a better understanding on how the local government and education system worked and how to help leaders in both do their jobs better, Stewart said.

“Our ultimate goal with the program is to inspire individuals to run for certain boards or become elected officials. We do also want them to become advocates in their communities,” Stewart said.

Sebastian Dones, a Lexington High School senior, was a member of the leadership group. He said participating in the program was a sacrifice for him, leading to long days going from school to practice to the program class in the evenings for 10 weeks, but that it paid off.

Dones said he learned about organizations in the community that he didn’t know about after participating in the program. “I found out how easy it is to get involved and be a leader in these organizations,” he said.

Participating in the program reinforced the importance of “knowing where you came from, your Hispanic heritage,” Dones said.

“Many of the few Hispanic leaders went through their struggles, it is possible for me to reach a leadership level. There’s more to yourself then the label people put on you,” Dones said.

“Participants are now energized to help the Lexington community be more successful and they know they are not alone in their journey. They have community leaders and national leaders willing to help them in their journey,” said Casanova, a GLDP coordinator.

“We want to thank our elected officials of our community for taking the time to meet with us and inspiring us. They are willing to be our mentors when we are ready to be elected officials or run for certain boards,” said Casanova.