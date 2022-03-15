Grass fire burns 100 acres in the hills southwest of Cozad on Monday

COZAD — A grass fire burned 100 acres southwest of Cozad amid hilly and steep terrain on Monday, March 14. Both the Cozad and Gothenburg fire departments spent several hours fighting the blaze.

At 11:07 a.m., the Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to an area in the hills south of Road 414 for the report for a grass fire.

Cozad Fire Chief Jason Schneider said nine firefighters responded with two grass rigs, one tender and one pumper truck. He said as soon as they saw the amount of smoke they paged the Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department for mutual aid.

Dawson County was under near-critical fire weather conditions on Monday as winds were blowing out of the north at 25-35 mph with some gusts up to 40 mph. Humidity levels were in the high 20s.

The fire itself wasn’t easy to access, as firefighters had to cross a single bridge over the Tri-County canal. Schneider said they couldn’t take any of their larger units across the bridge and could only use grass rigs and utility vehicles.

The wind was spreading the fire to the south, with occasional plumes of black smoke marking the site of the fire.

The terrain was also steep and rough, Schneider said, he said they finally got a tender unit all the way around Midway Lake to get on the south side of the fire.

Schneider said they also had local support from area farmers with their own equipment and water helping to fight the advance of the fire.

In total, the fire burned around 100 acres, Schneider said, they were on scene for around two hours and thirty minutes.

Schneider said the fire was caused when the wind picked up and lofted embers from a burning tree pile, the property owner had a burn permit.

Schneider offered his thanks to the Gothenburg firefighters and locals who helped fight the fire.

There were several fires that took place on Monday, including a grass fire the Lexington Volunteer Fire Department was called to near the I-80 Darr interchange, a grass fire south of Elwood and a tree pile fire in Frontier County during the afternoon.

The fire departments were assisted by the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.