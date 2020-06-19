The communities that Parent-Child Center serves are very generous and donate numerous items, including; clothing, bedding, towels, furniture, dishes, toys and other household items. Currently we sort all donations received and clothing, dishes, bedding and other miscellaneous items that we can pass along to others are stored upstairs. Furniture is stored in a rented storage unit or in the office if space is available. Items that we are unable to use are donated to other organizations such as Goodwill, Micah’s House, Salvation Army or HOMES. We have previously held an annual yard sale to reduce the donation inventory but unfortunately, it is no longer cost effective. Our dream project was to open a thrift store, “The Purple Door”, which would generate unrestricted funds for emergency financial aid for clients and general operating support for both the store and the agency.
Clothing, dishes, and bedding are currently available at no cost to anyone in need. Area service providers (Micah’s House, HHS, CASA, Mid-Nebraska, public schools, etc.) refer individuals to us that are in need. These individuals as well as the clients we serve would still be able to receive items at no cost.
Dawson Area Development awarded us a grant for the startup costs. Because of the pandemic, the opening has been pushed late August or early September.
What does Parent-Child Center do?
Parent Child Center
From January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019, Parent-Child Center provided services to:
A total of 246 victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and child physical and/or sexual abuse.
Of the 246 victims, there were 144 adults and 102 children.
Parent-Child Center’s “Average Client” is:
Female - 78%
Between the ages of 30-44 – 26% or between the ages of 0-12 – 35%
White – 35% or Hispanic – 55%
Employed – 44% and makes less than $20,000 a year – 52%
Single-parent – 49%
Of the 246 individuals served:
170 were domestic violence victims
3 were dating violence victims
29 were adult sexual assault victims
5 were child physical abuse victims
24 were child sexual abuse victims
1 was a victim of incest
4 were victims of stalking/harassment
4 were victims of human trafficking
Of the 246 victims provided services:
78% were female and 22% were male
35% were white, 55% were Hispanic, 0.5% was Native American, 8% were Black, 1% was Asian and 0.5% was multi-racial.
35% were 12 years of age or less
6% were between the ages of 13 and 17
22% were between the ages of 18 and 29
26% were between the ages of 30 and 44
10% were between the ages of 45 and 64
1% were 65 years of age or older
Services provided to the 246 individuals include:
3,900 adult shelter meals
4,250 children shelter meals
780 adult shelter beds
850 children shelter beds
346 days the shelter was occupied
584 information and/or referrals to community services
810 information and/or referrals to shelter
316 requests for transportation
424 requests for financial aid
198 requests for medical advocacy and support
853.8 hours spent with clients
31 crisis line calls answered by volunteers
2,253 contacts with clients
158 assistance with domestic abuse and harassment protection orders
286 requests for general civil justice information/support
153 requests for general criminal justice information/support
1,881 personal advocacy
185 child advocacy
353 requests for assistance with homeless prevention, rapid rehousing and/or relocation and stabilization services
1,599 requests for language services and cultural/immigration advocacy
50 support groups were held
Our Volunteers:
Donated 6,676 hours on the English and Spanish Crisis Lines
At $15.00 per hour this is equivalent to $100,140.00
If you or someone you know is being abused, there is help.
24-Hour Crisis Line
324-3040 or 800-215-3040
24-Horas Linea de Crisis
324-1942 or 866-351-9594
