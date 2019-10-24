LEXINGTON — No charges will be filed in the death of an 18-year-old Lexington inmate who died by suicide while in custody at the Dawson County Jail on Friday, May 24.
A Dawson County grand jury met this week and determined there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of any individual in Hugo Diego-Andres’ death while he was in custody.
According to court documents, Diego-Andres died by suicide from hanging.
Diego-Andres had been booked into the jail on the charges of third degree sexual assault and immigration hold by the Lexington Police Department.
He was later found unresponsive in his cell, first aid was rendered and he was transported to Lexington Regional Health Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to a May Dawson County Sheriff’s Office release.
Investigators from the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department were assigned to investigate the incident and an autopsy was conducted.
Dawson County District Court Judge James Doyle signed an order to release the grand jury from service after their verdict on Wednesday, according to court documents.
