Grace Lutheran Preschool seeking donations from Give BIG Lexington to help keep tuition costs down

LEXINGTON — Grace Lutheran Preschool normally holds a fundraising brunch each year to raise money. Thanks to COVID-19, this will not be happening this year, so the preschool has joined Give BIG Lexington and will use their donated money to help keep tuition low for parents.
Judy Daake is the director and teacher at Grace Lutheran Preschool and has been for the past 15 years.
Daake said the preschool holds an annual fundraising brunch to help gain funds which is used to help keep tuition costs low for the parents who have their children registered with the school.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their normal fundraiser will not happen and so in order to recoup those lost funds, Grace Lutheran Preschool has joined with Give BIG Lexington for the first time.
Daake said when operating a preschool, there is a lot of overhead costs to absorb but they still wish to keep costs low for parents. Grace Lutheran has a fundraising goal of $6,000 this year.
Grace Lutheran has been operating a preschool in the community since 1978, making it the longest running preschool in Lexington. Daake said at the time the pastor’s wife thought it was needed and helped to start the preschool.
Currently, Grace Lutheran is at full capacity with 22 registered students. They are split into different age groups, a three and four year old class which meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays and a four to six year old class which meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, Daake said.
By splitting up the age groups, Daake said it gives her more flexibility and can have more one-on-one time with children.
The mission of the preschool is to provide a quality education for children while having a religious background. Thanks to the church based program, the preschool can celebrate different Christian holidays such as Easter and Christmas.
Daake said the preschool accepts children of all faith groups, not just those of a Lutheran background.
“Our curriculum is adaptable and can be tailored to the child. In this program the abilities rather than the disabilities of each child are emphasized. In addition, the program we pursue is geared toward helping children develop habits of observation, questioning and listening,” according to the preschool’s Give BIG Lexington page.
The students also take part in Grace Lutheran’s worship service and spent time with Pastor Erin Dunlavy each week.
Daake described the preschool’s instruction as being, “child based education,” with a lot of play and hands on activities for the younger children, while the older group has more of a mix of play and kindergarten-like academics to help prepare them for when they reach public school.
The base of their education includes learning the alphabet, numbers, as well as addition and subtraction for the older children. Daake said this leaves the children well prepared for kindergarten.
Daake stressed the importance of what a child learns and experiences during their first five years. Not only do they learn academic matters, but also the importance of social skills, such as empathy and sharing.
Being able to include messages of the Christian faith in the preschool has benefits for the children’s social learning. Daake said the children learn to be tolerant of others, as well as more understanding.
“Grace (Lutheran) provides a foundation of developmentally appropriate experiences where all children can succeed in a safe and nurturing environment. Our child based program reflects the integration of physical, social emotional, language and self-help areas for the total education of the child, according to the preschool’s Give BIG Lexington page.
This year the pandemic has forced some changes on how the preschool operates. Daake said she tries to social distance, or at least as much as three to six year olds can. All the students have been wearing masks, which they have taken to easily.
“The kids are troopers,” she said, “They have adjusted so well.”
For those interested in enrolling their children at the preschool, Daake asks parents to contact the church office, registration normally begins in March of each year.
Daake said their program is tailored to meet each children where their needs are and they can make adjustments based on each child’s abilities.
“We are very dedicated to our kids,” said Daake.
To donate to Grace Lutheran Preschool through Give BIG Lexington, there are several options.
First their page can be found online at givebiglexington.org, they can be searched through this page.
A donor can mail or drop off their donation to the Lexington Community Foundation at 607. N. Washington St. or P.O. Box 442. Donations must be postmarked before Nov. 12 to qualify for matching funds.
The last option is to donate in person on Thursday, Nov. 12 at the Give BIG Lexington headquarters at the Dawson County Annex building, 201. W. 7th St. from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
