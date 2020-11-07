Grace Lutheran Preschool seeking donations from Give BIG Lexington to help keep tuition costs down

LEXINGTON — Grace Lutheran Preschool normally holds a fundraising brunch each year to raise money. Thanks to COVID-19, this will not be happening this year, so the preschool has joined Give BIG Lexington and will use their donated money to help keep tuition low for parents.

Judy Daake is the director and teacher at Grace Lutheran Preschool and has been for the past 15 years.

Daake said the preschool holds an annual fundraising brunch to help gain funds which is used to help keep tuition costs low for the parents who have their children registered with the school.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their normal fundraiser will not happen and so in order to recoup those lost funds, Grace Lutheran Preschool has joined with Give BIG Lexington for the first time.

Daake said when operating a preschool, there is a lot of overhead costs to absorb but they still wish to keep costs low for parents. Grace Lutheran has a fundraising goal of $6,000 this year.

Grace Lutheran has been operating a preschool in the community since 1978, making it the longest running preschool in Lexington. Daake said at the time the pastor’s wife thought it was needed and helped to start the preschool.