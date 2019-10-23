Grab a costume and head for Trick or Treat Street this Halloween

LEXINGTON — The Lexington Area Chamber of Commerce is getting into the Halloween spirit and hosting their annual Trick or Treat Street event, which will be a great time for children and families alike.
The Lexington Chamber of Commerce has hosted the event since 2016, Executive Director Sarah Neben said. Trick or Treat Street features chamber member businesses handing out candy to costume clad children on Halloween itself.
A flyer in the window of a business marks them as a Trick or Treat Street stop.
There is a change to the event from previous years, Neben said, instead of families stopping at the chamber offices to get the list of participating businesses, this year the chamber will be hosting from Madeline’s Café and Bakery located at 501 N. Washington St.
Families are encouraged to stop by Madelines first to pick up a gift tote bag, courtesy of the Chamber, and a list of businesses participating in the event, said Neben.
This year there are 23 different businesses, more than last year, in the downtown Lexington area and beyond which are participating. Neben said most of the businesses participating are located in the Washington or Grant St. area but there are a few which are located throughout Lexington.
Children are encouraged to dress in their costumes and can begin their Halloween evening at the Trick or Treat Street event.
“We are thankful to all the businesses who make this a fun event for the families of the community,” Neben said, “We want everyone to be safe and watchful throughout the evening.”
Last year the event was well attended, Neben said one participating business, Pinnacle Agency, reported they had around 300 people, children and their families, stop in during Trick or Treat Street.
“I like the event because it gets people in the downtown area, it helps promote a sense of community.” Neben said of the event.
Trick or Treat Street takes place on Thursday, Oct. 31 from 3 to 5 p.m., families and children should stop at Madeline’s to get the full list of participating businesses before heading out into the community.
