Gov. Ricketts reimposes some public health restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

NEBRASKA — Amid the growing COVID-19 cases across Nebraska, Governor Pete Ricketts has reimposed some of the public health restrictions which will take effect on Oct. 21, 2020.

The changes to the directed health measures affect four categories,

Hospitals

Hospitals must maintain at least 10 percent of their staffed general and ICU beds as reserve capacity for COVID-19 patients. They must also continue to accept and treat COVID-19 patients and must not transfer these patients to create capacity for elective procedures.

Bars and Restaurants

Patrons to these establishments will again be required to be seated while on the premise unless they are placing an order, using the restroom or playing games, but 100 percent occupancy continues. Parties of up to eight people are allowed, but any larger than this must split between multiple tables.

Gatherings