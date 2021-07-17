Gov. Ricketts holds town hall meeting to speak out against sex education standards proposed in March

GOTHENBURG — Governor Pete Ricketts held a town hall meeting at a packed Sun Theatre in Gothenburg on Wednesday, July 14 to speak against sex education standards that was proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education in March. A new draft will be forthcoming in August.
The draft standards were proposed by the Nebraska Department of Education, NDE, with emphasis on teaching children about people of all genders, gender expressions and gender identities.
Shortly after the standards were released, Governor Pete Ricketts released a statement that called for the NDE to “scrap the proposed sex education topics that are included in the draft health standards.
At the time, 28 of the 48 state senators signed a letter to the Nebraska Department of Education opposing the proposed standards.
Senator Matt Williams of District 36 released a statement saying, “I believe the health standards are not age or content appropriate, and infringe on parental rights.”
In a letter dated July 11, NDE Commissioner Matthew Blomstedet wrote, “I regret that concerns over the proposed health education standards are fueling part of that crisis of confidence in the Department and across the education system in Nebraska.”
At the June State Board meeting the group discussed, “a second draft with parameters that would remove many of the explicit examples and reframe sensitive topics as important process for local schools with the intentional inclusion of parents and families at the local level.”
He wrote the second draft would address, “concerns heard from parents, grandparents, schools and elected leaders.” Indeed, the State Board of Education has taken hours of comment from residents.
A second draft of the proposed health standards will be shared in August. “This second draft will also make clear that managing sensitive health related topics be thoughtfully conducted with parental input at a local level as I know is already a regular process across the state,” Blomstedt wrote.
Against a backdrop of, “Protect our kids and schools, scrap the standards,” in the Sun Theatre, Gov. Ricketts said the standards were, “non-scientific and age inappropriate.” He said some of the concepts are, “factually wrong.”
He said the controversial topics should be handled by parents, working with their local school boards and superintendents about what should be taught and not dictated by the State Board of Education.
He said it is up to families when their children should be taught different concepts that fall under sex education. Ricketts called the standards proposed in March, “dangerous.”
“There is no fixing these standards, these standards must be scrapped,” Ricketts said.
Ricketts introduced University of Nebraska – Kearney Family Science Professor Jeanne Stolzer, who also spoke saying, she was not representing the university, but speaking as a concerned citizen, a scientist and a parent.
She said the standards proposed in March make no sense scientifically, “children are not now, nor have they ever been, miniature adults.” Stolzer said elementary age students are “concrete operational thinkers,” and they cannot think metaphorically, hypothetically, systematically or abstractly.
She said for 20 years she has been publishing peer reviewed scientific articles on the medicalization of boyhood and the differences between boys and girls, “males and females are really, really different.”
Stolzer said boys and girls, “are different hormonally, neurologically, psychologically, socially, cognitively, they learn differently, they think differently, they problem solve differently and they input and output differently.”
She said to say male and females are somehow blended and merged is to promote an, “outright scientific lie.”
She said it is important to teach anatomy and physiology, but in developmentally appropriate ways.
“Parents, you have to stand up, this is time for grit and determination,” Stolzer said, “across all races, across time, parents have been the primary teachers of human sexuality to their children.”
Senator Matt Williams also attended and spoke at the event, he said what we teach children really makes a difference. He said the Gothenburg School Board signed a resolution at their meeting on Monday, July 12, opposing the first draft of the standards.