Gov. Ricketts holds town hall meeting to speak out against sex education standards proposed in March

She said the standards proposed in March make no sense scientifically, “children are not now, nor have they ever been, miniature adults.” Stolzer said elementary age students are “concrete operational thinkers,” and they cannot think metaphorically, hypothetically, systematically or abstractly.

She said for 20 years she has been publishing peer reviewed scientific articles on the medicalization of boyhood and the differences between boys and girls, “males and females are really, really different.”

Stolzer said boys and girls, “are different hormonally, neurologically, psychologically, socially, cognitively, they learn differently, they think differently, they problem solve differently and they input and output differently.”

She said to say male and females are somehow blended and merged is to promote an, “outright scientific lie.”

She said it is important to teach anatomy and physiology, but in developmentally appropriate ways.

“Parents, you have to stand up, this is time for grit and determination,” Stolzer said, “across all races, across time, parents have been the primary teachers of human sexuality to their children.”