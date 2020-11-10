Gov. Ricketts announces stricter DHM’s as state sees rapidly increasing hospitalization rates

There will still be 100 percent rated occupancy in these businesses, but there must be six feet of separation between tables. Bar seating is allowed, but only with the appropriate separation. Parties will be allowed a maximum of eight people; larger parties will need to split up.

Masks will be required for patrons and staff at indoor businesses where patrons and staff are within six feet of each other for 15 minutes or more.

For extracurricular activities, fan attendance for all youth indoor activities are limited to household members of the participants only, this includes both school and club sponsored events. Six feet of separation will be required between household units.

There will be no limits on occupancy for places of worship, but there must be six feet of separation between parties.

Indoor occupancy for gatherings will now be limited to 25 percent rated occupancy and will not exceed 10,000. Outdoor gatherings remain at 100 percent occupancy. At both, groups will be limited to eight people and there must be six feet of separation.

Carnivals and dances held inside are prohibited but dancing at wedding receptions is allowed if the individuals remain at their seats and social distance. Dance recitals are permitted, but are subject to the guidelines for gatherings.