LINCOLN — On Monday, Governor Jim Pillen reacted to media reports that the Nebraska Public Service Commission has failed to employ a railroad track safety inspector for two decades.

Pillen is calling on the agency to refocus efforts to protect public safety.

"The Nebraska Public Service Commission exists to protect public safety, especially in the areas of our state’s railroads, telecommunications, 911, and oil pipelines," said Governor Pillen. "Recently, there have been multiple railroad derailments in Nebraska while key railroad inspector positions have remained unfilled at the PSC for years. I call on the PSC to refocus on its core duties and remain diligent in bettering rail safety."

There were two rail incidents in Dawson County in the span of a week in February.

This incident occurred eight months after 30 Union Pacific coal cars derailed two miles southeast of Gothenburg on May 26, 2022.

The recent derailment, although more severe than most, is not unusual for Nebraska. Since 2000, a train has derailed in the state roughly once every seven days, according to a Journal Star analysis of federal railroad safety data.

Over that span, Nebraska has had the fifth-most derailments in the country. Texas, with its vast land area, leads the nation; Illinois, California and Ohio round out the top five.

According to federal Office of Railroad Safety data, there were 42 derailments in Nebraska from January 2022 to November of last year, the most recent data available. Since 2000, there have been 1,473 derailments in the state. But only eight percent of those — 111 — caused damage to train cars.

Public attention to train derailments has heightened since a fiery crash in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3 contaminated the town’s air and water supply with toxic vinyl chloride. The adverse health consequences for residents are yet to be fully determined.

“Union Pacific, which has its headquarters in Omaha, declined to comment specifically on the Gothenburg incident and the overall downward trend in derailments, but said in a statement that new technology has played a ‘pivotal role’ in helping the company reduce risks,” the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

It hasn’t just been derailments that have occurred locally.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, fire coming from the exterior surface of a Union Pacific tank car near Highway 30 and County Road 419 in Cozad. The car was stopped at a siding. The fire, which was contained to the car’s exterior, burned out.

The car was carrying yellow phosphorus, which can be used for water treatment, detergent, flame retardant production and other uses. There was no release from the tank car.

The Ohio incident has forced federal regulators to respond to ongoing concerns about railroad safety measures. This after Congress voted in December to quash a threatened rail union strike centered on calls for paid sick leave for rail workers.

The Lincoln Journal Star’s Sawyer Belair contributed to this report.