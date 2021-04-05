Gothenburg Woman Wins $50,000 Playing Ghostbusters™

Lincoln, NE – April 2, 2021 – Ainsley Swan of Gothenburg won $50,000 playing the $5 Ghostbusters™ Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery.

Swan purchased her winning ticket at Kwik Stop #26, 604 8th Street in Gothenburg. Scratching off the ticket, she revealed two matching numbers with a corresponding prize of $50,000.

When Swan and her husband Tyler Swan came to Lincoln to claim their prize at the Nebraska Lottery offices on Friday, April 2, she said she'd been sitting in the car scratching tickets while waiting for her dad to finish up in a store.

“I saw it and I stuttered,” she said. “I went inside to check the ticket and when I saw how much I’d won I hit my knees and bawled.”

The Swans said they’re going to use the winnings to pay off a few bills and maybe put in an underground sprinkler system.

"Some adult things,” Swan said.

Ghostbusters is a $5 Scratch game from the Nebraska Lottery that offers players the chance to win prizes ranging from a free $5 Scratch ticket to $50,000. The odds of winning the $50,000 top prize in Ghostbusters are 1 in 80,000, while the overall odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.69.

The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $803 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.