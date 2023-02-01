Gothenburg wins over McCook, loses to Ogallala

KEARNEY — During the semi-final round of the Southwest Conference, the Gothenburg Swedes faced off against the McCook Bison on Friday, Jan. 27.

The first half was a close one as the Swedes scored 16 points and the Bison had 12.

In the second quarter, the Swedes held the lead but not by much.

Going into halftime, Gothenburg was up 29-24.

It wasn’t until the second half that the Swedes grouped together and pushed ahead.

Gothenburg scored 17 points in the third quarter and held the Bison to 10.

In the fourth quarter, the Swedes jumped further ahead after scoring 18 points.

The final score as Gothenburg advanced onto the Championship game was 64-45.

Swede Wes Geiken had 17 points, Boone Tederman had 11, Trey Stevens and Tra Rossell each had eight, Kooper Koehn and Braeden Anderson each had six and Tucker Keith had five.

Gothenburg made six three-pointers, five steals and two blocks.

Championship

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Championship match started as the Swedes tipped off against the Ogallala Indians.

The Swedes had a nine and six record going into the game against the Indians. The Indians were 18 and zero.

It was not the first half the Swedes were hoping for as they fell behind the Indians by 20.

At halftime, the Indians led 36-16.

Gothenburg tried to make a comeback in the last quarter but they were no match for the Indians.

A huge part in the Indian win was the four three-pointers made by Jeron Gager. As a team the Indians scored eight threes.

The final score as Gothenburg brought home second place was 41-60.

Swede Wes Geiken made 13 points, Kooper Koehn had eight, Connor McCoy had six, and Boone Tederman and Trey Stevens each had four.

Gothenburg hosts Valentine on Friday, Feb. 3 with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off. Then they travel to Minden on Saturday, Feb. 4 with tip-off at 6 p.m.