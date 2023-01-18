Gothenburg takes down the Haymakers in the barn

COZAD — The Cozad Haymakers hosted the Gothenburg Swedes for a night of rivalry basketball on Thursday, Jan. 12.

It was a packed house as the Maker and Swede fans filled the seats to show their support.

The lady Swedes and the lady Makers tipped off first.

It wasn’t the best start of the night for the lady Makers as the lady Swedes went up 20-2 in the first quarter.

“When we play this team, we have to be playing our best basketball and shots have to fall to be able to beat this traditional powerhouse team. We got down early because shots weren’t falling for us,” stated Head Coach Tory Gilson.

Cozad held the Swedes to five points in the second quarter as they scored six.

Going into halftime the lady Swedes were up by 17 points.

The second half wasn’t any easier for the lady Makers as they only landed 11 points and the Swedes scored 18.

Gothenburg lady Swedes won 43-19.

Swede Kynlee Strauser and Clara Evert each had 10 points, Aubrey O’Hare had nine, Ellarey Harm had eight and Emily Cornwell had three.

Lady Maker MaKaia Baker had seven points, Taryn Chytka had six, Regan Schroeder had four and Megan Dyer had two.

The lady Swedes played against Chase County on Friday, Jan. 13. Gothenburg won 43-23. Harm had 16 points, Strauser had 12, Aubrey O’Hare had five, Ashlyn Richeson had four, Evert and Cornwell each had three.

Cozad lady Makers played on Saturday, Jan. 14 against Centura. The Makers lost 37-55. Baker had 13 points, Dyer had nine, Chytka had six and Schroeder and Karyn Burkholder each had five.

The lady Haymakers tipped off against Ainsworth on Monday, Jan. 16. Cozad lost 54-34. Dyer had 14 points, Erica Weatherly had six, Tally Sassali and Baker each had four and Schroeder had three.

THE BOYS

It started out quick for the Swedes as they topped the Makers 17-6 in the first quarter.

During the second quarter, the Haymakers came to life scoring 16 points.

The Haymakers came back and trailed the Swedes by five going into halftime.

Gothenburg put the pressure on the Makers in the second half. The Swedes scored 13 in the third quarter and 18 in the fourth.

The Swedes came out with the win 58-38.

Haymaker Head Coach Nick Broz stated, “We were affected by their zone defense. Gothenburg did a very good job of making us uncomfortable on the offensive end. I have to do a better job of getting us prepared to handle a few different looks that they gave us.”

Swede Trey Stevens and Wes Geiken each scored 14 points, Tucker Keith had 13, Kai Jorgenson had seven, Kooper Koehn had four and Braeden Anderson had four.

Haymaker Monty Brooks-Follmer and Noah Shoemaker each had nine points, Olliver Davis had seven, Cash Chytka had six, Cord Chytka had four and Tag Sassali had three.

Cozad faced the Centura Centurions on Saturday, Jan. 14. The Haymakers pulled off the win 50-47. There were no stats available during time of publication.

On Monday, Jan. 16, the Makers won 76-48 over the Ainsworth Bulldogs. Cash Chytka had 19 points, Shoemaker had 13, Davis and Cord Chytka each had 10, Izaac Langley had eight and Brooks-Follmer had eight.

Gothenburg won 58-32 over Chase County on Friday, Jan. 13. Stevens had 12 points, Geiken had 10, Connor McCoy had nine, Koehn had eight, Keith had nine and Tra Rossell had seven.

The Haymakers travel the short distance to Lexington on Thursday, Jan. 19 with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

Gothenburg hits the road on Thursday, Jan. 19 to face the Broken Bow Indians with a 6 p.m. tip-off.