Gothenburg’s Sun Theatre to close for weekend movies until further notice

GOTHENBURG — Just two months after a grand reopening with new renovations, the Gothenburg Sun Theatre will close for movies on the weekends until further notice.

According to a Sun Theatre announcement on social media, the board of directors voted unanimously to close for movies on the weekends. This was done due to the current directed health measures which are in place and a desire to protect patrons.

The Sun Theatre had recently held a grand re-opening on Sept. 25, after renovations were done over the spring and summer to make the space more accessible.

While movies will not be shown, the theatre will still be open on Friday and Saturday evenings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for takeout popcorn.

The space can also be reserved for private events, such as, live stream conferences, birthday parties, family gatherings, recitals and sporting event parties. Capacity is limited to 60 people.

In December, the theatre will host a, “Tour of Homes-COVID style.” Individuals who have decorated their homes and yards with Christmas lights are encouraged to participate by donating $10 to be a part of the tour. For more information, call 402-413-5747.

“The Sun Theatre cares about keeping its patrons safe, but will be excited to reopen to welcome patrons once again. The board of directors will be revisiting the topic as new DHMs are available,” according to the announcement.