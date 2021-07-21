Gothenburg’s historic train depot now serves as building for Old Depot Vineyard south of Brady

When it was announced by Union Pacific in 1976 that the depot was either to be sold or torn down, Gothenburg citizens went to the city council and raised $5,000 to purchase the depot and moved it to a new foundation in Lafayette Park.

The depot served many functions over the years including a craft store in the 1980s called "The County Depot." The freight room was used by the Boy Scouts to store tents and other camping gear.

“My husband (Jason) has been making hobby wine for years,” Sharon said. “It just happened we were having some wine with the Millers, Jason had made some new wine, and Jeff was like, ‘This is really good Jason. Like, really good.’”

Then the depot came up for sale and the conversation turned more serious.

“(The Millers) kind of off-handedly said, you know what we should do, we should buy that and open a winery,” Sharon said. “We put in the bid and we got it and then things got real.”

The basement and foundation were constructed — Jeff and Jason did the construction with the help of their wives and friends.

The location on Banner Road offers a fabulous view, Jeff said.