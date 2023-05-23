LINCOLN — On Thursday, May 18 and Friday, May 19, the 2023 State girls tennis tournament was held in Lincoln at the Woods Tennis Center.

In the number one singles, Gothenburg senior, Emily Cornwell, took seventh place.

Cornwell beat Holdrege’s Amelia Ptacnik six to one and six to zero in the first match.

In the second match, Cornwell beat Lincoln Christian’s Majil Darst six to three and seven to six.

Elkhorn North’s Aubrey Phonephakdy beat out Cornwell six to two and six to one.

Cornwell lost to B-T/Concord’s Tanya Bachu eight to two in the third and fourth place bracket.

Playing for seventh and eighth, Cornwell beat Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ayonya Birthi eight to three.