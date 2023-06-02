LEXINGTON — On Wednesday, May 31, the Nebraska Coaches Association released the 2023 Class B All-State tennis selections.

Gothenburg senior Emily Cornwell was named Honorable Mention.

Cornwell placed seventh at State in Lincoln on Friday, May 19.

During her senior season, Cornwell held a record of 25 and four.

The first two losses came from York’s Ellie Peterson. At the York invite, Cornwell lost to Bennington’s Kailee Bailey zero to eight. In the State tournament, Cornwell lost to Elkhorn North’s Aubrey Phonephakdy.

Cornwell was also on the number two doubles team with Hailey Steuben at the York Invite. The pair lost five to eight against Bennington.

In the number three doubles, Cornwell competed with Alana Wheatley and held a six to zero record with wins over Hershey, Ogallala, Gering, North Platte and Scottsbluff.

Gothenburg’s Joey Holland and Cornwell were paired together in the number three doubles with a three and one record. The team won over Ogallala twice and once against Alliance. The loss came from McCook’s Isabelle Clause and Carsyn Craig at the April 4 dual against McCook.

Congratulations on being selected on the All-State Honorable Mention, Emily!