Gothenburg Public Schools cuts ribbon with Jake Steinfeld to open new “Don’t Quit” fitness center

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Public Schools cut the ribbon for a new $100,000 fitness center with fitness icon Jake Steinfeld on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Gothenburg Public Schools was one of three schools in Nebraska that was selected to receive a new $100,000 “Don’t Quit,” fitness center from the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils.

The chairman of the NFGFC is Jake Steinfeld, an actor, fitness personality and founder of “Body by Jake”, author and entrepreneur.

Previously, he was Chairman of the California Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports under Governors Schwarzenegger and Brown.

The NFGFC has already dedicated fitness centers in 38 states. The NFGFC program’s goal is make its way to all 50 states in the coming years.

“Each fitness center is financed through public and private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Healthy Blue’s Affiliated Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. My Fitness Store Commercial provides all the fitness equipment. The NFGFC’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world,” per the NFCFC’s website.

“I’ve always said that academics and fitness go hand-in-hand and by giving schools the tools, we can build strong bodies and minds while boosting confidence, self-esteem and focus in the classroom. I’ve dedicated fitness centers to states around the country and have witnessed firsthand what happens when a school receives a brand new fitness center,” Steinfeld stated.

The ribbon cutting festivities began in the Gothenburg Public School auditorium where the students were told about the NFGFC program and that Gothenburg had been awarded the grant for the fitness center.

Steinfeld was introduced to the students who told them they had chosen to bring their fitness centers to Nebraska this year. He said he got in contact with Governor Pete Ricketts and said they were able to bring three $100,000 fitness centers to the state.

Governor Ricketts recently signed a proclamation declaring October as “Don’t Quit! Fitness Month.” During “Don’t Quit! Fitness Month,” families and communities are encouraged to renew their commitment to making physical activity and healthy eating part of their children's daily lives.

There were 155 schools across Nebraska that submitted videos to the NFCFC to show that they should be the recipient for one of the fitness centers.

Steinfeld said Gothenburg’s video submission as, “very interesting,” and quipped that, “the comedy was well…the comedy.” He added, “You guys did a great job.”

Members of the non-profit foundation, The Berg, worked with Gothenburg Public Schools to put the application video together. Several other residents offered their time and talents to create the video.

Steinfeld later held a video chat with the group comprised of community members, school staff and students. Steinfeld asked everyone to be ready to take notes and after a long pause he revealed the real reason, Gothenburg had won.

The room exploded with cheers.

The students themselves erupted on Thursday with applause when Steinfeld said that Gothenburg was one of the recipients of the new fitness centers.

“Physical activity and exercise have been shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life and reduce health care costs. In schools, physical activity and exercise have been shown to improve academic achievement, increase confidence and self-esteem, reduce discipline problems, cut absenteeism and foster better interpersonal relationships,” the NFGFC states and Steinfeld said the same to the students.

“I love three things,” Steinfeld said, “health, hope and family,”

He said it’s important for students to have hope, to know even on bad days, better days will come. He said that if someone has their health, they have their life available to them. Steinfeld said that family can come from blood relatives, their friend group or their school family; he said it’s important that someone always has their back.

Steinfeld said exercise can be the means for students to earn more self-esteem and put them in a place where they can do well academically and succeed at what they set their minds to in life.

The ribbon cutting was held in front of the new fitness center in Gothenburg Elementary.

Allison Jonas, Superintendent, Gothenburg Public Schools said “This opportunity will allow our fourth through eighth grade students to use the fitness equipment and facilities that are geared toward their body size. This is very unique for them.”

Bryson Mahlberg, Gothenburg Public School PE teacher said of the fitness center, “The cool thing about it is that you don’t have to be one grade or doing sports to use it. It will really affect every kid in our elementary. The options are endless with it; we can be creative as much as possible. The kids are really excited to use it.”

About The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) seeks to encourage and reward innovation in the field of youth fitness by awarding fitness centers to schools that use new and unique methods to promote student physical activity and wellness. The NFGFC envisions a fitness center in every school in the U.S., helping to build a nation that—through innovation and a “DON’T QUIT!” attitude—boasts the fittest kids in the world.