Gothenburg Police Chief arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg’s police chief was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Sunday.

The Dawson County Attorney’s Office has referred the case to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. As of Wednesday morning, no charges had been filed in Dawson County Court.

The chief, Randell Olson, 60, was booked into the Dawson County Jail at 3:05 a.m. Sunday.

Early Sunday, the Gothenburg Police Department was called to a two-vehicle accident at 16th and C streets in Gothenburg.

A vehicle allegedly driven by Olson had struck a parked vehicle. No injuries were reported.

A Dawson County sheriff’s deputy arrived at 1:15 a.m. to assist with the investigation. Olson was identified as the driver, and the deputy allegedly detected the odor of alcohol on him, according to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

After field sobriety tests were conducted, the deputy took Olson into custody and transported him to the Lexington Police Department for a breath test. After the test, Olson was arrested on suspicious of driving under the influence and booked into the jail, according to the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office.

Olson posted bail, 10% of $2,500, and was released.