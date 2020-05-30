Gothenburg native survived 30 bombing missions, overcame War Department rules to fly in B-29’s in the Pacific Theater

Editor’s note: This is the third of a five part series on Ben Kuroki and the story of his service during World War II and his efforts to overcome racism and discrimination.
Stateside
A full tour of duty for a United States airman was considered 25 missions, which was a hard number for many to reach, due to the losses among bomber crews. Yet Ben Kuroki was able to manage it and returned to England.
Kuroki however, to the shock of his fellow crewman, asked for another full tour of duty, another 25 missions. He said he wanted to complete another tour in honor of his brother, Fred, who had not been allowed to serve overseas.
Doctors examined him and deemed him fit to keep flying, but Kuroki’s second full tour was lowered to just five more missions. The odds of an airman surviving 50 missions were beyond the pale.
“All guts and no brains,” Kuroki said after the war.
Now flying as gunner on a plane piloted by a Lt. Moran, and operating out of England, Kuroki took part in five other missions over Europe. Operating over Germany and occupied Poland, the aircraft undertook various bombing raids.
Kuroki came close to not finishing out his full tour, while in the air over Munster, Germany, he was slightly injured when his gun turret was hit by flak, according to a 1944 Time magazine article. His face mask was cut and his oxygen mask was punctured, this could have been a death sentence.
Another crew member saved Kuroki’s life by holding a backup mask to his face while the plane returned to base in England, according to the documentary.
Kuroki was later pictured with the damaged turret, able to put his whole head through the damaged area.
By November 1943, Kuroki was returned to the United States after his extra-long tour of duty. He would not exactly get his rest and relaxation he might have been hoping for.
Kuroki was directed by the Army to visit a number of Japanese-American internment camps to encourage other able bodied males to enlist in the United States military. Yet Kuroki found his reception to be mixed and felt feeling badly about the conditions of the internment camps, according to the documentary.
In February 1944, Kuroki was asked to speak at the prestigious Commonwealth Club of San Francisco, whose members included leading businessmen, educators and journalists of the time.
“When you live with men under combat conditions for 15 months, you begin to understand what brotherhood is all about, what equality and tolerance really mean,” he said.
The response to the speech was a rapturous ovation.
Yet despite his service, the deep seated prejudice against the Japanese kept following Kuroki wherever he went. Kuroki said it was during a cab ride in Denver when a man said he, “wouldn’t ride in a cab with no Jap,” which caused him to pursue reassignment.
Kuroki seemed to swing for the fences when he made his request, he asked to be assigned to a B-29 Superfortress crew.
The B-29 was one of the largest aircraft of World War II, it was a massive four engine bomber which had been designed to fly much farther than the B-24 or B-17. The aircraft was to be employed in the Pacific Theater against Japan, where bombers needed to carry large payloads more than 3,000 miles.
The Superfortress was state of the art for the time, with a pressurized cabin and an analog computer-controlled fire control system, which allowed one gunner and a fire-control officer to director four remote gun turrets.
The cost of design and production was staggering for the time, $3 billion, it even exceeded the $1.9 million cost of the Manhattan Project, which was to develop an atomic bomb. B-29’s would go on to be the aircraft which dropped the atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
At the end of the summer of 1944, Kuroki traveled to Harvard, Neb., to begin training in the B-29s. Soon after though, he learned the War Department restricted Japanese-Americans from flying in the B-29s over Japan.
Whether it was evidence of further bigotry, or concern for their wellbeing should a Japanese-American should fall into the hands of the Japanese Empire, Kuroki petitioned against the ban.
According to the documentary, Kuroki had friends, colleagues and acquaintances send letters and telegrams to the War Department, urging he should be exempt from the rule.
Following a telegram from Nebraska representative Carl Curtis to Secretary of War Henry Stimson, In November 1944, Kuroki was finally permitted to fly in the B-29s. Stimson allowed Kuroki, “by reason of his splendid record.”
“I have the face of a Japanese but my heart is American,” Kuroki was quoted as saying by The Omaha World-Herald in 1944 when he finally learned of the decision.
Kuroki was to become the first and only Japanese-American with the Army Air Corps to serve in active air combat against the Japanese mainland, according to the documentary.
Yet, Kuroki’s path to the Pacific Theater would not be free of obstacles or suspicion.
Twice, Kuroki was questioned by federal officials about his presence near B-29s, once at Kearney’s air base and again in Mather, Calif. Each time Kuroki had to produce the letter from the Secretary of War himself to deflect their accusations.
Finally at Mather Air Force Base, Kuroki’s pilot Lt. Jim Jenkins became so irate by the continued harassment of Kuroki, he simply taxied down the runway and took off for the Pacific when officials tried to approach the plane one last time to question Kuroki, according to the documentary.
Kuroki was headed for the island of Tinian, where he would find out the danger wasn’t just from the enemy.
