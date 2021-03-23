 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gothenburg man involved in single vehicle rollover west of Cozad on Thursday
0 comments
top story

Gothenburg man involved in single vehicle rollover west of Cozad on Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gothenburg man involved in single vehicle rollover west of Cozad on Thursday

The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was transported to the hospital after his vehicle left the road, over corrected and rolled into the north ditch. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the accident.

 C-H photo • Dan Voris

COZAD — A Gothenburg man was involved in a single vehicle rollover west of Cozad on Thursday, March 18 and was transported to the hospital for neck pain.

At 4:48 p.m. a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was westbound on Highway 30, just after crossing the Road 419 intersection, the driver, an elderly Gothenburg male, left the roadway and entered the ditch, according to Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Greg Gilg.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle then rolled and landed back on its wheels, suffering damage to the roof over the driver’s side. It came to rest in the water-filled north ditch of Highway 30.

The Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 4:53 p.m. after the driver complained to deputies about neck pain. Gilg said he was transported to the Cozad Community Hospital for unknown injuries.

Gilg said the driver over correcting after leaving the roadway led to the rollover. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the accident.

The report from the scene did not state if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics