Gothenburg man involved in single vehicle rollover west of Cozad on Thursday

COZAD — A Gothenburg man was involved in a single vehicle rollover west of Cozad on Thursday, March 18 and was transported to the hospital for neck pain.

At 4:48 p.m. a 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer was westbound on Highway 30, just after crossing the Road 419 intersection, the driver, an elderly Gothenburg male, left the roadway and entered the ditch, according to Dawson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Greg Gilg.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The vehicle then rolled and landed back on its wheels, suffering damage to the roof over the driver’s side. It came to rest in the water-filled north ditch of Highway 30.

The Cozad Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 4:53 p.m. after the driver complained to deputies about neck pain. Gilg said he was transported to the Cozad Community Hospital for unknown injuries.

Gilg said the driver over correcting after leaving the roadway led to the rollover. The vehicle was totaled as a result of the accident.

The report from the scene did not state if the driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.