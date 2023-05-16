GOTHENBURG — The Gothenburg Swedes, Cozad Haymakers, Hi-Line Bulls and Lexington Minutemen took part in the 2023 Junior High State Track Championship meet in Gothenburg on Saturday, May 13.

There were 63 girls teams that competed from all over the state and 55 boys teams.

For the boys, Gothenburg took first as a team with 52 points, Lexington tied for seventh place with 23 and Cozad placed 31st with seven.

On the girls side, Gothenburg had 11 points in a three-way tie for 21st place.

SWEDES

Maddox Gilligan placed seventh in the 200m dash with a time of 24.19 and second in the 200m hurdles with a PR time of 26.96.

Tyler Hetz took second in the 800m with a time of 2:08.28 first in the 1600m run with a time of 4:35.87.

Evan Pelzer had a PR time of 5:05.04 in the 1600m run for 12th place.

Tristan Koch placed third in high jump after clearing 5’7”.

Axtyn Jesseph had a vault of 10’8” in pole vault for fourth place.

Kehl Jones placed 19th in pole vault with a height of 9’2”.

Bryson Neels placed 14th in long jumped with a mark of 15’7”.

Scout Bell placed 11th in the 800m with a time of 2:32.42 and eighth in the 1600m with a time of 5:31.99.

Adalyn Carlson had a time of 2:33.21 in the 800m for 15th place.

Audrey Holbein took 14th in high jump after clearing 4’9”.

Aleigha Negley placed 15th in pole vault with a vault of 7’8”.

The girls 4x800 relay team of Bell, Carlson, Adeline Pinkston and Kiarra Jonas placed first with a time of 10:07.77.

The 4x100 boys relay team of Jesseph, Braden Ehlers, Blake Rickertsen and Gilligan took eighth with a time of 47.29.

The 4x400 boys relay team of Gilligan, Rickertsen, Koch and Hertz placed third with a time of 3:46.69.

Taking second place with a time of 8:57.81 was the 4x800 boys relay team of Rickertsen, Koch, Ehlers and Bryson Neels.

MAKERS

Myles Ide took third place in shot put with a mark of 48’4”.

The 4x800 relay team of Gavin Guerra, Brayden Barber, Julien Davis and Osiel Ramirez had a time of 9:39.09 for 13th place.

MINUTEMEN

Isac Portillo-Munoz took first in the 800m with a time of 2:07.61 and second in the 1600m run with a time of 4:44.09.

Jaydon Hernandez-Sandoval placed ninth in shot put with a mark of 45’2”.

Adrian Ortiz placed 14th in shot put with a mark of 41’4”.

Julieta Ortiz took 12th in shot put with a mark of 31’3” and 20th in discus with a throw of 81’2”.

Sydney Reutlinger landed in 10th in triple jump with a mark of 32’3”.

Kipley Kuecker tied for 10th in triple jump with a jump of 32’3”.

The 4x400 relay team of Eduardo Jimenz-Avalos, Kannon Seim, Bryant Truax and Portillo-Munoz placed fourth with a time of 3:47.77.

The 4x800 relay team of Erick Grijalva-Ibarra, Truax, Enrique Cano and Jose Reyes-Hernandez took 11th with a time of 9:27.77.

BULLS

Gage Rupp placed 18th in the 800m with a time of 2:15.78.

Kane Cochrane took 21st in high jump after clearing 5’3”.

Ella Koch placed 13th in pole vault after clearing 7’8”.

Congratulations to all those athletes that competed in the JH State meet!