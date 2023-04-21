GOTHENBURG — On Thursday, April 20, the Cozad Haymakers, Lexington Minutemen and Gothenburg Swedes took on a cold, windy morning at the Wildhorse County Club in Gothenburg.

Other teams that competed were Ogallala, McCook, North Platte, Minden, Grand Island Northwest, Sidney, Broken Bow, Holdrege and Bellevue East.

The Haymakers took fourth as team with a score of 355. Gothenburg’s Cardinal team took fifth with 362 and the Gothenburg White team took 13th with 456. Lexington scored 403 as a team for ninth place.

COZAD

Hayden Russman swung in a score of 82 for third place. Ben Yocom scored an 85 for sixth place. Alex Svajgr putted in a score of 92 for 20th place. Jed Dugan took 34th with a score of 96. Sam Hergenrader placed 58th with a score of 116.

GOTHENBURG

Kai Jorgenson landed in eighth with a score of 86. Braeden Anderson swung in a score of 92 for 22nd. Jackson Schwanz took 26th place with a score of 94. Alec Winney had a score of 90 for 18th place. Connor McCoy landed a score of 95 for 31st. Zander Hruza took home 63rd place with a score of 126. Rayden Bihlmaier ended with a score of 142 for 65th place. Jaxon Atteberry had a score of 121 for 62nd place. Matthew Shank took 57th with a score of 114. Caiden McVay landed in 54th place with a score of 110.

LEXINGTON

Noah Scherr took home 30th with a score of 95. Christopher Swartz landed in 39th with a score of 100. Braden Bender swung in a score of 99 for 38th place. Adrian Galvan hit a score of 109 for 53rd place. Josiah Adams took 64th with a score of 127.

Cozad, Lexington and Gothenburg swing away in Holdrege on Tuesday, April 25 at 9 a.m.