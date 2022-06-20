Gothenburg Health welcomes new CNO

GOTHENBURG — Gothenburg Health welcomes Bill Hughes, RN, BSN, MAA as the new Chief Nurse Officer this month. As a nurse for 39 years, Hughes brings medical expertise, nursing experience and a diverse leadership background to his new role.

Most recently, Hughes comes from Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff where he was the Director of the Emergency Department and the Director of Home Care & Hospice over the past three years.

During his medical career, Hughes has served at medical facilities in North Carolina, Delaware, and Lincoln where he has done everything from staff nurse to director of departments. Hughes said that while emergency and critical care has been the biggest part of his career, his special interest is in leadership that allows for engagement and equipping people to perform to the best of their abilities.

Hughes said he chose Gothenburg Health for the size of the community and to be closer to family. “From the moment I stepped through the doors at Gothenburg Health, I thought this could be a good fit. The way I was greeted at the front entrance by Carolyn (Evenson) was impressive,” he said.

In his role as CNO, Hughes hopes to build on what is already in place. “There is good stuff going on. Gothenburg Health is on a journey of excellence and I want to help move that forward,” he said.

Hughes is a Nebraska native who grew up in Emerson. He graduated from nursing school at Bryan College of Health Sciences and earned his Bachelor of Science degree from American Sentinel University in Colorado. Later, he received his Masters of Arts in Administration from Doane University.

His wife of 41 years, Sheryl, is a native of Dwight, Nebr. They have three children, 13 grandchildren and two dogs. When he is not at work, Hughes enjoys yard work, singing in church and working out.

ABOUT GOTHENBURG HEALTH

Gothenburg Health is a premier critical access hospital, and rural health clinic focused on serving the community of Gothenburg and surrounding areas with modern facilities and highly skilled employees. Gothenburg Health completed a 31 million-dollar renovation and expansion in 2018, which includes a state-of-the-art surgical suite, brand-new patient wing, prominent main entry, clinical expansion, advanced imaging suite with in-house MRI, and finally, a medically integrated YMCA. We are proud to not only offer the basics but to provide a wide variety of progressive services that have grown with the needs of our community. Gothenburg Health is dedicated to its mission of being healthcare leaders with unparalleled passion, helping people to live their best lives because we care and we can.