GOTHENBURG — On Friday, Aug. 25, the Gothenburg Swedes hosted the Ogallala Indians for a night of football.

In the first quarter, the Swedes went up six after a Kaden Margritz touchdown pass to Kooper Koehn. The point after kick by Kade Cox was good.

Ogallala came back with a rushing touchdown, but the two-point conversion was no good.

Gothenburg completed a passing touchdown with under a minute left in the second quarter.

At halftime, the Swedes were up 14 to six.

A huge 45 yard pass touchdown from Trey Stevens to Jackson Schwanz gave the Swedes a 14 point lead with nine minutes left in the third quarter.

The Swedes had their offense going strong in the fourth quarter as Cox made a rushing nine yard touchdown.

Defensively, the Swedes kept the pressure on the Indians and caused a safety for two points with four minutes left.

Ogallala didn’t give up late in the game though as they caused a possession turnover for Gothenburg with under a minute left.

The Swedes won 29 to six.

Gothenburg had a total of 141 rushing yards, 160 passing yards and zero turnovers. Ogallala had two turnovers.

Stevens had eight completions for 160 yards, seven carries for 33 yards, one punt return for 18 yards, seven punts for 279 yards and three solo tackles. Cox had four point after kicks with three made, one kick return for 16 yards, five carries for 19 yards and one touchdown. Schwanz had two receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Koehn had two receptions for 35 yards and one touchdown.

Gothenburg heads to McCook on Friday, Sept. 1 with a 7 p.m. kick-off.