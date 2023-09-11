GOTHENBURG — It was a warm night for football on Friday, Sept. 8 as the Gothenburg Swedes took on the Adams Central Patriots.

The Swedes and the Patriots came into the matchup with no losses this early in the season.

Gothenburg was the first on the board with a rushing touchdown from senior Kade Cox.

In the first half, the Swedes looked strong and were able to keep the Patriots from reaching the end zone.

The Patriots took over in the second half of the game with a strong offense and defense.

Gothenburg was kept out of the end zone as the Patriots put in two touchdowns.

The Swedes lost seven to 13.

On offense, the Swedes had 104 rushing yards on 29 attempts, 40 passing yards with six completed passed and one turnover.

Swede Evan Johnson had seven carries for 22 yards, Cox had eight carries for 26 yards, Jackson Daum had eight carries for 36 yards, Trey Stevens had four carries for 11 yards and Braeden Anderson had two carries for nine yards.

Stevens had one punt return for 20 yards and Johnson had one for 10 yards.

Gothenburg’s Stevens had six completions on 11 attempts for 40 yards and threw one interception.

Swede Daum had seven solo tackles, five tackle assists and one fumble recovery. Johnson had five solo tackles, seven tackle assists and caused one fumble. Caleb Thomalla and Tucker Keith both had tackles for yards lost.

The Swedes host Alliance on Friday, Sept. 15 with kick-off at 7 p.m.