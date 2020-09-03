Gothenburg-Cottonwood Realty opening new real estate office at former JL Marine location

LEXINGTON — The former JL Marine site at Johnson Lake has been purchased by Gothenburg-Cottonwood Realty for the location of a new branch office, and the area has been given a major face lift.
Raelyn Maxwell, the broker of Gothenburg-Cottonwood Realty, said she has had her sights set on the building for some time and it recently came up for sale.
The first order of business was to clear out the multiple disused boats from the property, which Maxwell and her husband tackled over the course of several weekends. This alone has brought in curious people from around the area inquiring about the change.
The current plan for Cottonwood Realty’s first branch office is to be open three days a week during the winter and then full time during the spring and summer, Maxwell said.
Maxwell, a 19 year veteran of real estate, said she and her five other agents, Sam Mann, Jessica Dee, Peggy Yancy, Shelly Schurr and Becky Cudzilo enjoy the business and are excited to open a branch office at Johnson Lake. Maxwell said their motto is, “customer service.”
Cottonwood Realty has recently joined the Johnson Lake Chamber of Commerce and Maxwell said she is also excited to be a part of and participate in the lake community.
Maxwell said the office will be open for business within the coming weeks.
For those who want to get an early look at the office and to meet Maxwell, a sneak peek is being hosted on Saturday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Items like donuts, coffee, ice cream sandwiches and water will be offered.
A drawing can also be entered to win three gift certificates to local restaurants, gift bags will also be handed out to visitors.
Maxwell said when they plan to open full time in the summer of 2021 they will host a full open house, COVID-19 permitting.