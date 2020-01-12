Gothenburg community voices needed during Service Array Survey Day

GOTHENBURG — On behalf of the Nebraska Child Well Being Initiative, the community of
Gothenburg, and Dawson County, you are invited to participate in a community assessment and planning process for children, youth and families called Service Array.
Your voice, input, and engagement will be important to help generate accurate information and future directions for the availability, quantity, and quality of resources for children and youth in our community. Key areas to be included are:
Basic Needs
Health Care
Child and Youth Safety and Development
Family Development
To date, over 30 Nebraska counties have completed Service Array assessments with the tools and process developed by the National Child Welfare Resource Center for Family Centered
Practice as a Service of the Children’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Service Array is designed to utilize and build on our existing assessment and plans. It will serve as a detailed resource for planning expansions, enhancements, and realignments to achieve better services for all of the children and families in our community. This assessment will be facilitated by the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation as part of the Child Well Being Initiative.
A survey day is being held in Gothenburg, Cozad, and Lexington to inform each community and to give us a clearer picture of well-being across Dawson County, with a county-wide meeting planned for April of 2020. Gothenburg’s survey day will be Friday, Jan. 17, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. at the Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church Parish Hall. Lunch will be provided by GECLC through a grant from Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. In case of severe winter weather, the survey day will be postponed to Friday, Jan. 31, and registrants will be notified by email.
Pre-registration by Monday, Jan. 13, is appreciated for meal and material counts and for contact information in case of winter weather. Online registration is available at
www.GECLC.org or call or text 308-529-8784 and leave your name and email address to register. Feel free to share this letter with others you believe could be valuable to this process and invite them to join you.
We know your time is valuable, and so is your input! Your participation in this conversation is important to help us get the best picture possible of the needs and services available to children and families in our community.
Feel free to contact Nichole Hetz, Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition Community Coordinator, at GECLC.coordinator@gmail.com or 308-529-8784 with questions or to register.
