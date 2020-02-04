Gothenburg celebrates their first baby born in 2020

Elias Clyde Schweitzer was born on Jan. 20 at 5:54 p.m. at Gothenburg Health to parents Richard and Paige Schweitzer of Arnold. Elias weighed 6 pounds and was 14 ½ inches long. He has two older brother Uriah and Zakeeus.
Maternal grandparents are Gordan and Kathy Connell of Stapleton and paternal grandparents are Marvin and Kathy Schweitzer of Arnold.
