Gothenburg announces plans for “Impact Center” to meet child care, sports and event center needs

GOTHENBURG — In an effort to tackle the community’s needs for an early child care facility, an indoor sports area and an events center, Gothenburg announced plans and a fundraising effort for the Impact Center, a new facility to address these needs.
The leadership behind the Impact Center project represents a diverse group of Gothenburg citizens. The campaign coordinators are Colten Venteicher and Gothenburg Early Childhood Learning Coalition Coordinator Nicole Hetz.
The Impact Center will include a 22,000 square foot Early Learning Center with 17 classrooms, a 7,000 square foot turf-covered indoor Sports Training Center and a 10,500 square foot Events center with 6,800 square feet for meeting space that can be divided up into four separate rooms.
Each space will have a separate and secure entrance. The Impact Center will be located at the intersection of Ave. I and 12th St. in the green space across from Gothenburg Public School and adjacent to the Legion Ball Park.
The facility will take advantage of the existing parking and make it easily accessible for school age children and athletes. The land in question is currently owned by the Gothenburg Public Schools Foundation.
The Early Learning Center will allow for 250 children to access quality early childhood education and full-time child care. The center will take children starting at the age of six weeks old, and starting at the age of three, children who attend full-time will be a part of the preschool program.
An adjoining Healthy Families Center will invest in positive childhood experiences outside of child care by providing for the physical, emotional and social well-being of families in the community. This center will be open to everyone in the community.
The Sports Training Center will allow community sports teams and organizations a space to utilize for a variety of different uses.
The Events Center will hold up to 400 and give Gothenburg a needed space to host events like weddings receptions, gradations, banquets, conferences and meetings.
In 2019, the City of Gothenburg conducted a feasibility study for a community center, but concerns were raised over the cost to operate a stand-alone event center and the conversation was put on hold. The combindation of the center with other needed facilities will help with the overall cost of operation, according to the Impact Facility committee.
The estimated cost to construct the Impact Center is $10.95 million, according to the Impact Center Project Committee, building the facility as one project will create efficiencies in construction and operational costs.
Anticipated funding will come from a combination of local donations, state grants, private donations and private foundation grants. State funds will include those from the Civic and Community Center Financing Fund and Community Development Block Grant. The inter-local partners include the City of Gothenburg and Gothenburg Public Schools.
Around $3 million is anticipated to come from lead gifts of community members who commit early pledges; $2.4 million will come from commitments from the city, school and economic development grants; $3.5 million will come from private foundations; $1.05 million will come from funds through the State of Nebraska and $1 million will come from local residents.
So far, $2.8 million in private funds have been pledged toward the project already, with early 2022 being the target goal to raise the funds, allowing for ground breaking to take place in the spring.
Mayor Joyce Hudson, Senator Matt Williams and Gothenburg Improvement Company President and Gothenburg Public Schools Board of Education President Nate Wyatt spoke to the crowd gathered at the Sun Theater on Thursday, Aug. 5.
Hudson said this project will involve collaboration from everyone involved in Gothenburg.
Williams said Gothenburg has already made impacts through the senior center, library, hospital expansion, new school and the YMCA. He called the Impact Center a “game changer,” for the town.
“We need everyone in this community to get on board so we can make a difference,” Williams said, “let the impact start today.”
Wyatt said he was wearing two different hats, representing the GIC and the school board. From the school’s perspective, he said the center has a lot to do with early child care and the schools have worked for a long time to promote quality early child care.
From the GIC’s view, Wyatt said, the center will add more services and opportunity to the community and help attract new people and families to Gothenburg.
Colten Venteicher provided the majority of the information about the Impact Center during the presentation.
Venteicher said the impetus for the project started three years ago after the new YMCA was constructed and up and running. One of the donors, a foundation in Omaha, contacted the leaders behind the YMCA project and promised their support for any future projects involving child care.
Venteicher highlighted the child care needs in Gothenburg, there is a lack of licensed child care spots. The current centers are landlocked and unable to expand, so they cannot take on any more children.
As a result, 69 children under the age of six do not have the option for licensed child care, Venteicher said this number is likely higher as Gothenburg has lost some in-home child care providers.
It was also noted, 38 percent of Gothenburg elementary students live in a low-income household that qualifies for free and reduced meals. The recently founded group, Dawson County Family Partners has resources for the community, but not a good place to operate from, Venteicher said.
Another need of Gothenburg, highlighted by the Melons Baseball program, was the lack of an indoor sports space. Gym space at the school and YMCA is limited and scheduling is tight.
The team has to travel 30 minutes for winter indoor practice, “is that what we want our kids to be doing?” Venteicher asked.
Venteicher said every time the conversation about a community project came up in Gothenburg, always mentioned was the lack of an adequate venue to host large events. He said it hurts local businesses, restaurants, hotels, florists, etc.., when events are hosted out of town.
After looking at the cost of constructing and operating separate facilities for child care, family care, indoor sports and community events, it was not feasible.
Combining all four components into one building will be the most cost efficient and easier to operate in the long run, Venteicher said.
The cost of construction of the Impact Center will be around $8,637,330 and the cost of services, fees, furnishings and equipment is roughly $2,312,670. The total cost is estimated to be $10,650,000.
Venteicher said the City of Gothenburg, Gothenburg Public Schools, Gothenburg Health and the Gothenburg Improvement Company wouldn’t be undertaking this project without the support they already have.
After the presentation, Venteicher said the Impact Center will set them apart as a small town community with big ambitions.
Two public meetings will be held for the community to attend and hear more information about the Impact Center. The first is Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Discovery Center classroom at Gothenburg Public Schools. The second is Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12 p.m. at the City office meeting room.