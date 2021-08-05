Gothenburg announces plans for “Impact Center” to meet child care, sports and event center needs

The team has to travel 30 minutes for winter indoor practice, “is that what we want our kids to be doing?” Venteicher asked.

Venteicher said every time the conversation about a community project came up in Gothenburg, always mentioned was the lack of an adequate venue to host large events. He said it hurts local businesses, restaurants, hotels, florists, etc.., when events are hosted out of town.

After looking at the cost of constructing and operating separate facilities for child care, family care, indoor sports and community events, it was not feasible.

Combining all four components into one building will be the most cost efficient and easier to operate in the long run, Venteicher said.

The cost of construction of the Impact Center will be around $8,637,330 and the cost of services, fees, furnishings and equipment is roughly $2,312,670. The total cost is estimated to be $10,650,000.

Venteicher said the City of Gothenburg, Gothenburg Public Schools, Gothenburg Health and the Gothenburg Improvement Company wouldn’t be undertaking this project without the support they already have.

After the presentation, Venteicher said the Impact Center will set them apart as a small town community with big ambitions.

Two public meetings will be held for the community to attend and hear more information about the Impact Center. The first is Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 5:30 p.m. in the Discovery Center classroom at Gothenburg Public Schools. The second is Thursday, Aug. 12 at 12 p.m. at the City office meeting room.