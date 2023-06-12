ELWOOD — Gosper County is set to celebrate its 150th anniversary on July 11 with an evening full of events at the courthouse.

The festivities will take place on Tuesday, July 11 from 4 – 8 p.m.

From 4 - 6 p.m. there will be a historical photo slideshow provided by Reid Stagemeyer in the courthouse.

There will be live music from the County Cruisers and Terry Debban and Friends from 4 – 8 p.m.

From 5 – 7 p.m. there will be barbeque provided by the county and cooked by Lone Wolf BBQ, while cookies will be provided by the Elwood Library.

A bounce house from Rock IT Event Pros will be available for children, attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy the evening.

Gosper County History

Gosper County was formed in 1873 and organized in 1881. It was named for John J. Gosper, a Nebraska Secretary of State.

By the early 1870s, settlements had begun to form along the Muddy, Elk and Turkey Creeks in the southern part of the county, as well as Plum Creek in the north.

James Hindman was the first to file a homestead claim on April 28, 1870, this was later canceled and the claim preempted by T. W. Russell in April 16, 1874, according the U.S. Land Office Records.

After the county was formed, there was an increase in immigration, in 1874 the population grew to 100 and by the next year this grew to 261. By 1879, the county was home to 624 people, 56 percent were men and women and children included 43 percent.

The location of the county seat led to some controversy, the community of Homerville had been plated in 1883 and a small courthouse was built after it was voted the seat of the county.

But in 1888, a bitter fight between Elwood, only three years old at the time and Homerville began.

After a hotly contested election, Elwood won and was to be the new county seat. The Homerville residents obtained an injunction which delayed the removal of the county seat until 1889.

One night, between the time of the county seat election in 1888 and the final removal of the records in 1889, a county judge neglected to lock up the records and some enterprising Elwood boosters “transferred” the records to Elwood.

However, the records had to be returned to Homerville, where the “Minutemen of Homerville,” guarded the county records until they were legally moved to the new county seat.

In the spring of 1889, the courthouse at Homerville was moved to Elwood. It was noted this was a difficult task due to the lack of proper equipment, especially going through, “Devil’s Gap,” just southwest of Elwood.

The first courthouses serve the county until it was destroyed by a fire on Nov. 14, 1895.

The story goes that the Gosper County Treasurer W. E. Aldrich’s books were found to be short $28,176.43 and this was being looked into by state examiners.

Aldrich, apparently a heavy drinker, was said to have set the fire himself where he fled the area and either died by suicide in Denver or was living on the lam in Alaska. Such was the rumor mill at the time.

In January 1896, the county commissioners accepted plans for a new courthouse. The wooden structure was built and served the area until November 1939, when the present day courthouse was built.

Today’s courthouse was designed by architects McClure & Walker with Art Deco style. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1990.

The story of how the town came to be called Elwood was noted in the Sept. 13, 1935 edition of the Elwood Bulletin.

A surveyor, A. B. Smith, for the Lincoln Land Company was taking measurements on a hot and dusty day and did not were not impressed with the county and was still struggling to come up with a name.

Elwood Thomas, a young homesteader who lived nine miles south of the site was riding to the post office for mail. Thomas met with the surveyor and both chatted until the name of the community came up.

“Smith finally approached Mr. Thomas on the problem of naming the new town. Thomas did not know a sutiable name and finally Smith said, ‘Young man, what is your name?’ Thomas replied, ‘Elwood Thomas,’ ‘Good, we’ll name the town Elwood,’ replied Smith.”

By August 1885, the railroad finally reached Elwood and the community was made a terminal. The line was built by the “Nebraska Colorado Railroad,” but was operated by the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad.

There were a number of communities that were settled in Gosper County, including Daviesville, Homerville, Ceryle, Hoteling Flats, Gosper, Tracyville and Smithfield, of which, only Smithfield remains today.

The land for the town site of Smithfield was purchased in May 29, 1890 by the Lincoln Land Company, which was an agent for the railroad. The land was purchased from E. B. Smith, who had homesteaded the land.

The town was laid out in the midst of a corn field, hence the name, Smithfield.