Gosper County now included in today’s Red Flag Warning

GOSPER COUNTY — Gosper County has been included in an updated Red Flag Warning for critical fire conditions this afternoon.

The National Weather Service – Hastings has issued the Red Flag Warning until 5 p.m. this afternoon due to high winds and low humidity.

The warning was initially only for Kansas counties in the NWS Hastings warning area, but was updated to include Gosper, Furnas, Harlan and Franklin counties at 11:29 a.m.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds will be out of the northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after the cold front passage last evening. Relative humidity will be as low as 17 percent.

Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit extreme fire behavior. Use extreme caution if engaging in activities that could lead to fire ignition.