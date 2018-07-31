Gosper County Fair dodges rain and draws crowds

ELWOOD — The Gosper County Fair took place Thursday through Saturday. Even some odd thunderstorms could not slow down the fair activity.
“It went really well overall,” said Gosper County Fair Manager Rick Gennrich. “We had big crowds at the carnival each night and had a good turnout for 4-H.”
Gennrich said that even the rain showers helped the fair in their own way. “The weather was pretty cool each evening and never hot,” he said. “Then when it did start raining Saturday night, people just went inside and bought food.”
Gennrich said that despite the schedule change at the rodeo, they had good attendance and worked well with the carnival to help direct traffic to the right places.
The fair had good volunteer turnout to help run the rides, games and activity stands. “Everything was manned well,” said Gennrich. “Although I know we had people working more than one shift each night.” He added that the volunteers help make the fair happen.
There was good attendance for the new activities at the carnival this year including the bungee jump and the NASCAR simulator, Gennrich said.
Gennrich said there was a good turnout in 4-H contests and the crowds that came to watch the shows. “We had a good number of animals and they all did well,” he said. 4-H shows included hogs, sheep, goats, bucket calves, small animals and steers. Rob Eirich judged hogs and goats and Dennis Reimersma judged small animals.
Rianna Chaney was selected as senior champion swine showman and poultry showmanship champion. Parker Schutz won junior champion swine showman. Julea Moore exhibited the champion heavy weight barrow, champion barrow and grand champion market hog. Riley Eisenhauer was the champion elite showman and will compete at the Nebraska State Fair.
Gennrich said that the Elwood Lions Club and Gosper County Carnival Association are always concerned before the start of the fair, but once it starts there is nothing to worry about.
