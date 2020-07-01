Gosper County 4-H announces schedule for altered 2020 county fair

ELWOOD — While changes have been made to Gosper County’s 2020 fair in the face of COVID-19, the county’s 4-H has announced their schedule of events.
Tuesday, July 21
Static exhibit
There will be no interview judging and participants are to bring their projects to the civic center between 8:30 and 11:30 a.m.
The Favorite Food Show and Culinary Challenge have a new date and will be held July 9 in Phelps County at the 4-H presentation contest.
Wednesday, July 22
Sheep and Goats
Weigh-in for this event will be at 7 a.m. with the show at 9 a.m. Participants are to take their animals home and clean them after the show.
Small Animals
This show will start at 1 p.m. Participants are to have their animals in a carrying cage and will also clean and wash them after the show.
Aerospace
This event will take place after the conclusion of the small animals show.
Swine Weigh
This will start at 4 p.m., once the hogs are weighed participants are to feed and bed their animals down for the night and leave the grounds. The grounds will open up again at 6 a.m. on Thursday, July 23.
Thursday, July 23
Swine Show
Showing of hogs will begin at 9 a.m., as with other events, the animals are to be taken home and washed.
Beef Weigh
Once animals are weighed, participants are to bed and feed their animals and leave the grounds, like with the swine weigh, grounds will open back up at 6 a.m. the next day.
Friday, July 24
Beef Show
This event begins at 9 a.m. and includes Clover Kids Bucket Calf, 4-H Bucket Calf and Second Year Bucket Calf. Interviews will follow in the hog arena.
The 4-H Beef Show will follow at 10 a.m.
Elite Showmanship Contest
The top winners of Senior Showmanship in each category will be eligible. Youth will take the required written test and the top score will be selected as the Champion in this contest.
Saturday, July 25
Auction
The auction will start at 2 p.m., this year animals will not have to be shown in the ring, but photos of the youth with their animal will be used. Photos need to be to the 4-H office by July 10. Youth are invited to attend the auction and walk through as bidding occurs.
There will be no Livestock Judging this year.
Details for stalling will be shared with participants in the coming days.
According to the Gosper County 4-H, “As we adjust to the COVID-19 plans surrounding our county fair, please remember our staff is ready to help answer questions. We are in contact with the health department to ensure the safety of the public.”
