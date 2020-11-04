 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gosper County 2020 General Election Results
0 comments
top story

Gosper County 2020 General Election Results

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Gosper County Ballot Drop Off
C-H photo • Brian Neben

GOSPER COUNTY — Besides the presidential election which has been at the forefront of the nation, voters in Gosper County made choices for their local representatives, as well as voting on the amendments and initiatives on the ballot.

For the first proposed amendment, which would remove slavery as a crime from the state constitution. Since 1875, the Nebraska Constitution has prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude, expect as a punishment for those convicted of crimes.

At the ballot box, 51 percent of Gosper County voters supported removing slavery as a punishment, while 48 percent voted against the removal of the clause.

At a statewide level, 68 percent of Nebraskans supported the removal, while 31 percent voted against it.

The second proposed amendment, would increase the repayment period for tax increment financing from 15 to 20 years for areas where more than one-half of properties are designated as extremely blighted.

A vote against this would keep the repayment period at 15 years.

In Gosper County, 53 percent supported, while 46 voted against it. As a state, 61 percent supported, 31 percent did not.

Initiative 428, which could limit the annual interest charged for delayed deposit services, commonly known as payday lending, to 36 percent.

There were 79 percent of Gosper County residents who voted in support, 20 percent against. On the state level, 82 percent supported it, while 17 percent did not.

Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 would allow, authorize, regulate and tax gambling at licensed racetracks in the state.

For 429, 79 percent of Gosper residents supported, 20 percent did not. For 430, 51 percent supported, 48 percent did not and for 431, 53 percent supported, 46 did not.

All three gambling initiatives were supported by Nebraskans by a 60 percent margin.

In local positions, Jonathan Sand, Shawn Dodson and Aaron Long were voted to the Bertrand School Board.

Kelly Gydesen, Bryant Knoerzer and Nicholas Niemeier were voted to the Elwood School Board and in Eustis-Farnam, Jeffrey Loshonkohl, Alan Smith and Nick Toberer earned the top three votes.

President and Vice President

Trump/Pence: 893

Biden/Harris: 215

Jorgensen/Cohen: 10

United States Senator

Rep. Ben Sasse: 900

Dem. Chris Janicek: 111

Lib. Gene Siadek: 59

Write-Ins: 22

Congress Third District

Rep. Adrian Smith: 963

Dem. Mark Elworth Jr.,: 124

Lib. Dustin Hobbs: 21

County Commissioner District 3

Rep. Glenn Hofman: 294

County Surveyor

For election of county surveyor: 649

Against election of county surveyor: 349

Retain Judge Stine

Yes: 735

No: 153

Retain Judge Block

Yes: 731

No: 151

Retain Judge Richard Birch

Yes: 740

No: 143

Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg

Yes: 738

No: 142

Retain Judge Kent Turnbull

Yes: 752

No: 136

Central Community College District 2

Linda Heiden: 898

Write-Ins: 4

Central Community College at Large

Sam Cowan: 841

Write-Ins: 5

Tri-Basin NRD Sub District 1

Larry Reynolds: 955

Write-Ins: 4

Tri-Basin NRD at Large

Write-Ins: 112

Central NE PP and ID Gosper Sub.

Tim Boyle: 643

Ronald Fowler: 338

Write-Ins: 4

Dawson Public Power District

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Robert Kennicutt: 754

Write-Ins: 5

ESU 10 District 8

Teresa Osborn: 35

ESU 11 District 2

Craig Phillips: 233

Arapahoe School Board

Chad Carpenter: 50

Rodney Whipple: 61

Write-Ins: 27

Bertrand School Board

Jonathan Sand: 136

Shawn Dodson: 120

Aaron Long: 91

Dianah Steinbrink: 80

Brent Samuelson: 77

Write-Ins: 2

Cambridge School Board

Amy Sines: 2

Kimberly Huxoll: 2

Kyle Klinkebiel: 0

Write-Ins: 0

Elwood School Board

Kelly Gydesen: 627

Bryant Knoerzer: 564

Nicholas Niemeier: 556

Write-Ins: 0

Eustis-Farnam School Board

Jeffrey Loshonkohl: 24

Alan Smith: 22

Nick Toberer: 17

Michael Oberg: 7

Write-Ins: 0

 

Lexington School Board

Larry Steinberger: 35

Cindy Benjamin: 33

Carlos Saiz: 28

Write-Ins: 0

Elwood Board Member

Brenna Fong: 270

Charles Tilson: 249

Clark Spivey Jr.: 117

Write-Ins: 3

Smithfield Village Board

Annette Bessey: 23

Write-Ins: 13

Proposed Amendment No. 1 (Remove Slavery as Punishment for Crime)

For: 525

Against: 502

Proposed Amendment No. 2 (Tax Increment Financing)

For: 553

Against: 457

Initiative Measure 428 (Payday Lender Interest Rate Cap)

For: 833

Against: 214

Initiative Measure 429 (Authorize Laws for Gambling at Racetracks)

For: 568

Against: 510

Initiative Measure 430 (Authorize Gambling at Racetracks)

For: 561

Against: 521

Initiative Measure 431 (Tax on Gambling at Racetracks)

For: 577

Against: 504

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics