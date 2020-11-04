Gosper County 2020 General Election Results

GOSPER COUNTY — Besides the presidential election which has been at the forefront of the nation, voters in Gosper County made choices for their local representatives, as well as voting on the amendments and initiatives on the ballot.

For the first proposed amendment, which would remove slavery as a crime from the state constitution. Since 1875, the Nebraska Constitution has prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude, expect as a punishment for those convicted of crimes.

At the ballot box, 51 percent of Gosper County voters supported removing slavery as a punishment, while 48 percent voted against the removal of the clause.

At a statewide level, 68 percent of Nebraskans supported the removal, while 31 percent voted against it.

The second proposed amendment, would increase the repayment period for tax increment financing from 15 to 20 years for areas where more than one-half of properties are designated as extremely blighted.

A vote against this would keep the repayment period at 15 years.

In Gosper County, 53 percent supported, while 46 voted against it. As a state, 61 percent supported, 31 percent did not.