Gosper County 2020 General Election Results

GOSPER COUNTY — Besides the presidential election which has been at the forefront of the nation, voters in Gosper County made choices for their local representatives, as well as voting on the amendments and initiatives on the ballot.
For the first proposed amendment, which would remove slavery as a crime from the state constitution. Since 1875, the Nebraska Constitution has prohibited slavery and involuntary servitude, expect as a punishment for those convicted of crimes.
At the ballot box, 51 percent of Gosper County voters supported removing slavery as a punishment, while 48 percent voted against the removal of the clause.
At a statewide level, 68 percent of Nebraskans supported the removal, while 31 percent voted against it.
The second proposed amendment, would increase the repayment period for tax increment financing from 15 to 20 years for areas where more than one-half of properties are designated as extremely blighted.
A vote against this would keep the repayment period at 15 years.
In Gosper County, 53 percent supported, while 46 voted against it. As a state, 61 percent supported, 31 percent did not.
Initiative 428, which could limit the annual interest charged for delayed deposit services, commonly known as payday lending, to 36 percent.
There were 79 percent of Gosper County residents who voted in support, 20 percent against. On the state level, 82 percent supported it, while 17 percent did not.
Initiatives 429, 430 and 431 would allow, authorize, regulate and tax gambling at licensed racetracks in the state.
For 429, 79 percent of Gosper residents supported, 20 percent did not. For 430, 51 percent supported, 48 percent did not and for 431, 53 percent supported, 46 did not.
All three gambling initiatives were supported by Nebraskans by a 60 percent margin.
In local positions, Jonathan Sand, Shawn Dodson and Aaron Long were voted to the Bertrand School Board.
Kelly Gydesen, Bryant Knoerzer and Nicholas Niemeier were voted to the Elwood School Board and in Eustis-Farnam, Jeffrey Loshonkohl, Alan Smith and Nick Toberer earned the top three votes.
President and Vice President
Trump/Pence: 893
Biden/Harris: 215
Jorgensen/Cohen: 10
United States Senator
Rep. Ben Sasse: 900
Dem. Chris Janicek: 111
Lib. Gene Siadek: 59
Write-Ins: 22
Congress Third District
Rep. Adrian Smith: 963
Dem. Mark Elworth Jr.,: 124
Lib. Dustin Hobbs: 21
County Commissioner District 3
Rep. Glenn Hofman: 294
County Surveyor
For election of county surveyor: 649
Against election of county surveyor: 349
Retain Judge Stine
Yes: 735
No: 153
Retain Judge Block
Yes: 731
No: 151
Retain Judge Richard Birch
Yes: 740
No: 143
Retain Judge Edward D. Steenburg
Yes: 738
No: 142
Retain Judge Kent Turnbull
Yes: 752
No: 136
Central Community College District 2
Linda Heiden: 898
Write-Ins: 4
Central Community College at Large
Sam Cowan: 841
Write-Ins: 5
Tri-Basin NRD Sub District 1
Larry Reynolds: 955
Write-Ins: 4
Tri-Basin NRD at Large
Write-Ins: 112
Central NE PP and ID Gosper Sub.
Tim Boyle: 643
Ronald Fowler: 338
Write-Ins: 4
Dawson Public Power District
Support Local Journalism
Robert Kennicutt: 754
Write-Ins: 5
ESU 10 District 8
Teresa Osborn: 35
ESU 11 District 2
Craig Phillips: 233
Arapahoe School Board
Chad Carpenter: 50
Rodney Whipple: 61
Write-Ins: 27
Bertrand School Board
Jonathan Sand: 136
Shawn Dodson: 120
Aaron Long: 91
Dianah Steinbrink: 80
Brent Samuelson: 77
Write-Ins: 2
Cambridge School Board
Amy Sines: 2
Kimberly Huxoll: 2
Kyle Klinkebiel: 0
Write-Ins: 0
Elwood School Board
Kelly Gydesen: 627
Bryant Knoerzer: 564
Nicholas Niemeier: 556
Write-Ins: 0
Eustis-Farnam School Board
Jeffrey Loshonkohl: 24
Alan Smith: 22
Nick Toberer: 17
Michael Oberg: 7
Write-Ins: 0
Lexington School Board
Larry Steinberger: 35
Cindy Benjamin: 33
Carlos Saiz: 28
Write-Ins: 0
Elwood Board Member
Brenna Fong: 270
Charles Tilson: 249
Clark Spivey Jr.: 117
Write-Ins: 3
Smithfield Village Board
Annette Bessey: 23
Write-Ins: 13
Proposed Amendment No. 1 (Remove Slavery as Punishment for Crime)
For: 525
Against: 502
Proposed Amendment No. 2 (Tax Increment Financing)
For: 553
Against: 457
Initiative Measure 428 (Payday Lender Interest Rate Cap)
For: 833
Against: 214
Initiative Measure 429 (Authorize Laws for Gambling at Racetracks)
For: 568
Against: 510
Initiative Measure 430 (Authorize Gambling at Racetracks)
For: 561
Against: 521
Initiative Measure 431 (Tax on Gambling at Racetracks)
For: 577
Against: 504
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!