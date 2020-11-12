Give BIG Lexington volunteers feel well equipped to handle fundraiser and pandemic

Denker said she felt like the LCF had well prepared the volunteers to be safe while they were working at the headquarters. They were well equipped with sanitization items and has been spaced apart the appropriate six feet, she said.

“We feel very safe,” said Denker, she added she would be working at the headquarters all day until the doors closed.

Longtime volunteer Tara Naprstek was again working as the cashier for Give BIG this year.

Her responsibilities including checking checks and cash against the donation paperwork they received and passing it on to the other volunteers who would enter the data. She was also in charge of the bank deposits.

Naprstek said as of 9 a.m., she had seen a larger volume of checks sent in that compared to years past, likely due to health concerns and people choosing to take advantage of mailing in rather than dropping their donations off in person.

When asked if she felt safe and well equipped as a volunteer, “absolutely,” was Naprstek’s response. She said the LCF board had done everything possible to keep the volunteers and donors safe. She said everyone was following masking, social distancing guidelines and all the other directed health measures.