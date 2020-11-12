Give BIG Lexington volunteers feel well equipped to handle fundraiser and pandemic

LEXINGTON — Today is the day for Give BIG Lexington and the partner campaigns of Elwood, Overton and Cozad. Volunteers say they have felt well equipped to handle the health concerns of the pandemic.
Give BIG Lexington headquarters at the Dawson County Annex Building was laid out different this year than those previous.
A table bearing hand sanitizer and masks greeted donors before they got in the main room. Inside, volunteers were socially distanced and everyone was wearing a mask.
Lexington Community Foundation board member Jill Denker said there was a new way for people to drop off their donations.
“With COVID-19 we are dropping the curb side drop off option, so if patrons would like to make a donation, they can call the foundation at 324-6704 when they arrive at the Annex Building and a volunteer will run out and grab the donation.”
Denker said the headquarters room was also set up differently this year, to ensure all the volunteers were safe if someone chose to make a donation in person.
As of 9 a.m., Denker said the foot traffic down compared to years past, likely due to concerns surrounding the pandemic. She said normally there is a steady stream of people coming in and socializing but she assumed more folks were going the online route or submitting a check instead.
Denker said she felt like the LCF had well prepared the volunteers to be safe while they were working at the headquarters. They were well equipped with sanitization items and has been spaced apart the appropriate six feet, she said.
“We feel very safe,” said Denker, she added she would be working at the headquarters all day until the doors closed.
Longtime volunteer Tara Naprstek was again working as the cashier for Give BIG this year.
Her responsibilities including checking checks and cash against the donation paperwork they received and passing it on to the other volunteers who would enter the data. She was also in charge of the bank deposits.
Naprstek said as of 9 a.m., she had seen a larger volume of checks sent in that compared to years past, likely due to health concerns and people choosing to take advantage of mailing in rather than dropping their donations off in person.
Support Local Journalism
When asked if she felt safe and well equipped as a volunteer, “absolutely,” was Naprstek’s response. She said the LCF board had done everything possible to keep the volunteers and donors safe. She said everyone was following masking, social distancing guidelines and all the other directed health measures.
Naprstek was another of the volunteers who would be at her post until the doors closed.
LCF Administrative Assistant Michaela Kopf had multiple irons in the fire Thursday morning, taking care of keying in donations, helping coordinate volunteers, as well as handling all of Give BIG’s social media updates on Facebook.
Kopf was also helping to coordinate the 13 surprise grants which would go to causes on Give BIG Lexington and two others that would go to other organizations, these would go to help with COVID-19 relief.
Nearing 11 a.m., there had been $226,890 donated by 162 donors to Give BIG Lexington.
The partner campaigns were also recording their own donations, Give BIG Elwood reported $15,350, Give BIG Cozad, $15,675 and Give BIG Overton, $2,390, with 13 hours left to go.
Also around 11 a.m., the top five causes on the leaderboard included
- Orthman Community YMCA: $19,245
- Lexington Veteran Pavilion: $17,990
- Johnson Lake Trails: $15,340
- Lexington Volunteer Fire Department: $10,690
- Lexington Splash Pad: $10,570
The top five for Give BIG Elwood included,
- American Legion Post 290: $5,025
- Elwood TeamMates: $2,220
- Gosper County Santa Cop: $1,735
- Elwood Area Foundation: $1,250
Top five for Give BIG Cozad were,
- Cozad Community Schools Foundation: $3,600
- Cozad Community Foundation: $3,275
- Charitable Fund of Cozad: $1,500
- Camp Comeca: $1,250
- Cozad Child Care: $1,050
The top five for Give BIG Overton included,
- Overton Cemetery Directory: $1,170
- Overton Area Community Fund: $520
- Overton Volunteer Fire Department: $300
- Books for Preschoolers: $225
- School Playground Activities: $125
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!