Lexington, NE (68850)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to cloudy skies and rain in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy and becoming windy. Periods of rain early. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.