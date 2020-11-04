Give BIG Lexington prepares for its 10th year, Cozad, Overton and Elwood communities to participate

There are 15 Elwood programs in its inaugural year, many of which already have received donations. The Elwood American Legion Post 290 has received $5,025, the Elwood Area Foundation, $755 and the Elwood Care Center and Assisted Living, $600.

As of Monday morning, there was close to $8,000 already donated to Give BIG Elwood.

Berke said the three community foundations have been fun to work with and they have quickly jumped on board the Give BIG event.

Since 2011, Give BIG Lexington has been an annual event in the community, Berke said it took a year and a half of her researching before she presented the idea to the LCF board.

At the time these types of giving events were mainly focused on large metropolitan areas or entire states. There had never been a giving day in a smaller community, such as Lexington.

During her initial research, Berke thought the cost to host a giving day for Lexington was not financially feasible but Razoo Global, which was acquired by Mightycause in 2017, was able to work with the LCF to provide the first Give BIG Lexington event.

Berke also said she worked with individuals in Minnesota, which were able to help her prepare Give Big Lexington.