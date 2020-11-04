Give BIG Lexington prepares for its 10th year, Cozad, Overton and Elwood communities to participate

LEXINGTON — For a decade, Give BIG Lexington has been helping to advance the mission of local non-profits, expand impact of programs and move projects closer to completion. This year the communities of Cozad, Overton and Elwood are joining in.
Give BIG Lexington is a fundraising event which has now been occurring for 10 years, the event culminates this year on Thursday, Nov. 12 with a 24-hour public giving campaign. The event is organized by the Lexington Community Foundation
The organizations and programs which participate in Give BIG have their causes on display for individuals to donate to, this year there are 85 participating causes, the most of any year previous, said Executive Director Jackie Berke.
This year Give BIG is also featuring, for the first time, participating partner campaigns from the communities of Cozad, Overton and Elwood.
Berke said the effort to add the partner campaigns has been in consideration for several years after these communities approached the LCF to be a part of the Give BIG event.
Berke worked with Mightycause, the organization which helps put together online fundraising events for communities, to incorporate Cozad, Overton and Elwood as their own separate campaigns, but under the umbrella of Give BIG Lexington.
Give BIG Cozad, Give BIG Overton and Give BIG Elwood are now listed as partner campaigns on the Give BIG Lexington website.
“With the first annual Give BIG Cozad event we hope to further impact the area of Cozad for generations to come. We would like to thank Lexington Community Foundation for allowing us to use the knowledge of ten years of Give BIG Lexington to help enhance the local nonprofits of the Cozad area,” according to the Give BIG Cozad online statement.
There are a total of 18 Cozad causes which can receive donations, including the Cozad Community Schools Foundation, the Cozad Hawks Recreation Center, AfterZone, the baseball/softball complex, etc.
“Overton Area Community Fund is a group of committed volunteers who believe in the future of Overton. We envision a future where citizens from all walks of life experience a sense of belonging, youth and future leaders are nurtured, locally-owned businesses thrive, and a variety of recreational activities are available to all who call Overton home,” according to the Give BIG Overton page.
There are eight Overton programs which can receive donations, including the Overton Area Community Fund, Overton Volunteer Fire Department, Overton school Playground Activities, etc.
It’s not just Dawson County communities participating but the county seat of Gosper County as well.
“We hope to do just that through our First Annual Give Big Elwood Campaign. It is with deepest thanks that we are using the knowledge provided by the Lexington Community Foundation from their great success with ten years of Give Big Lexington, to carry out this event for the Elwood Area,” according to the Give BIG Elwood page.
There are 15 Elwood programs in its inaugural year, many of which already have received donations. The Elwood American Legion Post 290 has received $5,025, the Elwood Area Foundation, $755 and the Elwood Care Center and Assisted Living, $600.
As of Monday morning, there was close to $8,000 already donated to Give BIG Elwood.
Berke said the three community foundations have been fun to work with and they have quickly jumped on board the Give BIG event.
Since 2011, Give BIG Lexington has been an annual event in the community, Berke said it took a year and a half of her researching before she presented the idea to the LCF board.
At the time these types of giving events were mainly focused on large metropolitan areas or entire states. There had never been a giving day in a smaller community, such as Lexington.
During her initial research, Berke thought the cost to host a giving day for Lexington was not financially feasible but Razoo Global, which was acquired by Mightycause in 2017, was able to work with the LCF to provide the first Give BIG Lexington event.
Berke also said she worked with individuals in Minnesota, which were able to help her prepare Give Big Lexington.
Lexington was the first to host a giving day and Berke said the community is now the poster child for small communities hosting giving events. Not long after Berke had a part in assisting Lincoln, Kearney and Holdrege to host their own.
To date, near $4 million has been distributed to different programs and organizations through Give BIG since its inception.
Donations don’t only come from the Lexington community. Berke said in the past donations have come in from 63 different Nebraska towns, 15 different states and even an international donation.
“The support is widespread, which is very good for Lexington,” Berke said.
This year, Give BIG is occurring on Thursday, Nov. 12 and given the health concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are various ways people can submit their donations.
One way is to go online to givebiglexington.org and to search through the different causes, donating online.
Donations can also be mailed or dropped off at the Lexington Community Foundation office, 607 N. Washington, St. Lexington, NE 68850. Mailed donations must be postmarked before Nov. 12 to qualify for matching funds.
Give BIG Lexington will also be headquartered at the Dawson County Annex Building, 201 W. 7th St. on Nov. 12, with public drop off hours from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Berke said sanitization equipment will be available at the door, including masks and social distancing will be practiced at the donor’s discretion.
If anyone has trouble with credit card donations on the website or need help with invoiced donations, they can call the LCF office number at 308-324-6704 for assistance.
The number of volunteers who help Give BIG has been reduced this year, as to provide adequate social distancing for this year’s volunteers.
Despite the issues the pandemic has caused and the hardships people are facing this year, Berke said the support from the community has been phenomenal and their generosity continues.
